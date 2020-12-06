India vs Australia, 2nd T20 Live Score Updates: India Win Toss, Elect To Bowl Against Australia
IND vs AUS Live Match Score Updates: India will be without all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, when they face Australia in the second T20I at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
Having begun their T20I series on a good note, Virat Kohli and India will be hoping for another victory when they face Australia in the second T20I on Sunday, at the Sydney Cricket Ground. After losing the ODI series, the visitors won the first T20I by 11 runs, with KL Rahul top-scoring for them with 51 runs. Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out of the remaining T20Is due to a hit on the head during the first fixture of this three-match series. The all-rounder was crucial for India at the Manuka Oval, scoring an unbeaten knock of 44 from 23 deliveries. He was replaced by concussion substitute Yuzvendra Chahal, who went on to grab three dismissals from four overs. Meanwhile, due to Jadeja's withdrawal, Shardul Thakur has been added to Virat Kohli's outfit. At the SCG, the hosts will be aiming to level the series, after having defeated them with ease in the recently-concluded ODI series. (LIVE SCORECARD)
2nd T20I, India in Australia, 3 T20I Series, 2020, Dec 06, 2020
2nd T20I Live Between Australia (AUS) vs India (IND), Straight From Sydney Cricket Ground
- 13:12 (IST)India win toss, elect to bowlVirat Kohli has won the toss and he has elected to bowl.
- 13:02 (IST)Sneak peek: India warm-up at the SCGThe Indian cricket team will be hoping to seal the series, and have begun to warm-up at the venue. Here are the photos:
We are back at the SCG and all set for the 2nd T20I.— BCCI (@BCCI) December 6, 2020
Will you bat first or bowl? #AUSvIND #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/QXx5Q946S6
- 12:57 (IST)Mitchell Starc joins Ravindra Jadeja in the injury listOther than Ravindra Jadeja missing out the remaining matches, even Australia's Mitchell Starc is out for the last two fixtures of this T20I series. He has left the team due to an illness in his family.
- 12:49 (IST)End of Day 1 in warm-up match for Test seriesIndia A and Australia A currently face each other in a warm-up Test match for the upcoming series. At the End of Day 1, Ajinkya Rahana and Cheteshwar Pujara have helped India to 237/8 at stumps. Rahane is unbeaten at 108 runs.
End of Day 1: Ajinkya Rahane's unbeaten 108, Cheteshwar Pujara's 54 take Indians to 237/8 at stumps. pic.twitter.com/KQ6TX3fLMt— BCCI (@BCCI) December 6, 2020
- 12:46 (IST)KL Rahul in top form!In the first T20I, KL Rahul was in top form. He slammed five fours and a six in a knock of 51 runs from 40 balls. He also set a strike rate of 127.50. His form is of no surprise, considering his blistering displays in the recently-concluded IPL 2020, where he won the Orange Cap. T20 cricket has become his specialty lately!
- 11:57 (IST)Good morning and welcome everyone!Good morning and welcome everyone to NDTV's live coverage of the second T20I between India and Australia. The visitors have a 1-0 lead and will be hoping to seal the series. Meanwhile, the hosts, who also won the ODI series, will be eyeing to stage a turnaround and level the series. Can Virat Kohli and his men put in a good display without Ravindra Jadeja, who has been ruled out? Or will the Aussies get back to winning ways once again? Watch this space for the live score and updates of the second T20I.