Having begun their T20I series on a good note, Virat Kohli and India will be hoping for another victory when they face Australia in the second T20I on Sunday, at the Sydney Cricket Ground. After losing the ODI series, the visitors won the first T20I by 11 runs, with KL Rahul top-scoring for them with 51 runs. Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out of the remaining T20Is due to a hit on the head during the first fixture of this three-match series. The all-rounder was crucial for India at the Manuka Oval, scoring an unbeaten knock of 44 from 23 deliveries. He was replaced by concussion substitute Yuzvendra Chahal, who went on to grab three dismissals from four overs. Meanwhile, due to Jadeja's withdrawal, Shardul Thakur has been added to Virat Kohli's outfit. At the SCG, the hosts will be aiming to level the series, after having defeated them with ease in the recently-concluded ODI series. (LIVE SCORECARD)

2nd T20I Live Between Australia (AUS) vs India (IND), Straight From Sydney Cricket Ground