India vs Australia 1st T20 Live Score Updates: India In Trouble As KL Rahul Departs For Well-Made 51
IND vs AUS Live Match Score Updates: Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja need to replicate their heroics from the third ODI, if India are to post a competitive total against Australia in the first T20I.
Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja are the batsmen at the crease for Team India who have been sent in to bat. KL Rahul is the highest run-scorer so far, having smashed 51 runs off 40 deliveries. Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli were dismissed for 1 run and 9 runs respectively. Australia won the toss and opted to bowl in the first of three Twenty20 Internationals at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. The hosts have brought Mitchell Swepson into the lineup in place of Ashton Agar, who has been ruled out of the T20I series. Matthew Wade has further been handed an opportunity instead of Alex Carey. D'Arcy Short will open the innings alongside Aaron Finch, with David Warner sidelined. Team India have rested Jasprit Bumrah, with Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav and Shreyas Iyer not included as well. T Natarajan will make his T20I debut, with Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Manish Pandey and Sanju Samson the other fresh faces. Canberra is the venue where the visitors have registered their only win of the tour so far. (LIVE SCORECARD)
1st T20I, India in Australia, 3 T20I Series, 2020, Dec 04, 2020
1st T20I Live Updates Between Australia (AUS) vs India (IND), Straight From Manuka Oval, Canberra
- 14:52 (IST)India in trouble at the end of 15 oversTeam India have scored 97 runs for the loss of five wickets, at the end of 15 overs. Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja are the batsmen at the crease, with a fine finish extremely necessary for helping India post a competitive total. India 97/5 after 15 overs
- 14:48 (IST)WICKET! KL Rahul c Sean Abbott b Moises Henriques 51 (40)KL Rahul departs for 51 runs off 40 deliveries, as Sean Abbott completes a fine catch. Rahul attempted to smash a slower ball from Moises Henriques which was a full-length delivery without proper timing, with Abbott completing the catch at long-on. Ravindra Jadeja is the new man in.
- 14:41 (IST)WICKET! Manish Pandey c Josh Hazlewood b Adam Zampa 2 (8)Manish Pandey has been dismissed for 2 runs off 8 deliveries, following a fine catch at short third man by Josh Hazlewood. Manish attempted to cut a slightly short ball which had extra bounce without being in control, resulting in an opportunity for Hazlewood. Hardik Pandya is the new man in.
- 14:35 (IST)WICKET! Sanju Samson c Mitchell Swepson b Moises Henriques 23 (15)Massive blow for Team India as Sanju Samson hits a slower ball from Moises Henriques straight to Mitchell Swepson at extra cover. Manish Pandey is the new man in.
- 14:30 (IST)Half-century for KL RahulKL Rahul has completed his half-century off 37 deliveries, registering his 12th T20I half-century.
FIFTY!— BCCI (@BCCI) December 4, 2020
A fine half-century by @klrahul11 off 37 deliveries. His 12th in T20Is.#TeamIndia #AUSvIND
- 14:28 (IST)FOUR!Powerful shot by Sanju Samson who swats the short ball with great strength over covers.
- 14:27 (IST)KL Rahul holds the key for Team IndiaKL Rahul is inching closer to a half-century, and holds the key for Team India following the dismissals of Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli. Sanju Samson is off to a steady start to his innings. India 75/2 after 10 overs
- 14:22 (IST)FOUR!KL Rahul continues to show positive intent, directing a short ball from Mitchell Swepson in the gap between long-on and deep midwicket with a pull shot.
- 14:20 (IST)SIX!Sanju Samson gets his first six of the innings, following a short ball by Mitchell Swepson which was smashed over deep mid-wicket.
- 14:17 (IST)WICKET! Virat Kohli c&b Mitchell Swepson 9 (9)Mitchell Swepson has struck with the big wicket of Virat Kohli for just 9 runs. Virat Kohli attempted to direct a back of a length delivery down the ground, but failed to connect effectively resulting in a simple return catch to Swepson. Sanju Samson is the new man in.
Not Mitch Swepson's greatest-ever ball, but maybe his biggest-ever wicket - no wonder he's smiling! #OhWhatAFeeling
- 14:14 (IST)FOUR!KL Rahul gets his fourth boundary of the innings, following a short delivery by Mitchell Swepson. Rahul pulled the ball in the gap through square leg, with confidence.
- 14:12 (IST)India off to slow startTeam India are off to a slow start, after finishing the powerplay with a score of 42 runs, having lost the wicket of Shikhar Dhawan. India 42/1 after 6 overs
An exciting powerplay ends with India on 1-42!
Live #AUSvIND: https://t.co/OuCGDkVSMq pic.twitter.com/mgzHe49OIv
- 14:10 (IST)SIX!KL Rahul has slogged the first six of the Team India innings, hitting the ball over deep midwicket following a good length delivery by Sean Abbott.
- 14:09 (IST)FOUR!Third boundary of the innings for KL Rahul following a leading edge which floats over short third and point, going on to hit the fence.
- 14:03 (IST)FOUR!KL Rahul welcomes Adam Zampa into the attack, with a beautiful boundary between point and cover. Zampa bowled a short delivery, which Rahul took full advantage of.
- 14:01 (IST)FOUR!Virat Kohli gets his first boundary of the innings, following a beautiful shot over midwicket. Virat improvised after Hazlewood understood his intentions early, getting the runs with some fine wristwork.
- 13:57 (IST)WICKET! Shikhar Dhawan b Mitchell Starc 1 (6)Shikhar Dhawan departs for 1, after being dismissed by a full and fast delivery from Mitchell Starc. Dhawan attempted to drive through the off-side but was beaten by the late swing on the ball which went on to hit the stumps. Virat Kohli is the new man in.
Castled! Brilliant start from Starc!
Live #AUSvIND: https://t.co/SCOCCnqPsY pic.twitter.com/Kw8NEIXjjv
- 13:53 (IST)FOUR!KL Rahul gets the first boundary of the Indian innings, following an edge up and over short third man which goes on to hit the fence.
- 13:51 (IST)Josh Hazlewood maintains the pressure on Team IndiaJosh Hazlewood has built on the strong start by Mitchell Starc, with a fine second over. Hazlewood conceded just two runs off his second over making it six runs for Team India off two overs. India 6/0 after 2 overs
- 13:46 (IST)Strong start by Mitchell StarcMitchell Starc has ensured a strong start for Australia, conceding just four runs from the opening over. KL Rahul is off the mark with Shikhar Dhawan yet to face a single delivery. India 4/0 after 1 over
- 13:40 (IST)Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul are ready to start the Indian inningsShikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul are opening the innings for Team India. Mitchell Starc has been handed the new ball.
- 13:29 (IST)Jasprit Bumrah has been rested for the opening T20ITeam India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has been rested for the upcoming T20I, which may have been decided taking into consideration the upcoming Test matches.
- 13:18 (IST)LineupsIndia XI: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Manish Pandey, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, T Natarajan.Australia XI: Aaron Finch (c), D'Arcy Short, Matthew Wade (wk), Steve Smith, Moises Henriques, Glenn Maxwell, Sean Abbott, Mitch Starc, Mitch Swepson, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.
- 13:12 (IST)Aaron Finch has won the tossAustralia skipper Aaron Finch has won the toss and opted to bowl against India, in the first T20I in Canberra.
Australia have won the toss in the first T20I and they have opted to bowl first. #AUSvIND
- 13:10 (IST)Mitchell Starc explains why he loves T20 cricketAustralia's left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc has explained why he loves T20 cricket, in a video posted on Cricket Australia's official Twitter handle. It will be interesting to see how he performs in the first T20I against India.
"T20... it's power hitting, it's bowling fast."
Mitchell Starc explains why he loves T20 cricket and his awesome record in the format #AUSvIND #DirectHit
- 13:07 (IST)Toss just a few minutes away!The toss for the first match of the T20I series between Australia and India, is just a few minutes away. The team winning the toss enjoyed an advantage during the ODI series. Will the same be the case during the T20I series as well?
Toss coming up shortly.#TeamIndia #AUSvIND
- 13:05 (IST)T Natarajan to make his T20I debutLeft-arm pacer T Natarajan will make his debut in the shortest format of international cricket, in the first T20I between Australia and India.
Onwards and upwards!
After his ODI debut, @Natarajan_91 will today play his maiden T20I game for #TeamIndia. He gets his from @Jaspritbumrah93 #AUSvIND
- 12:12 (IST)Hello and welcome!Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the first T20I between Australia and India played at the Manuka Oval, Canberra.