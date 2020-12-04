Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja are the batsmen at the crease for Team India who have been sent in to bat. KL Rahul is the highest run-scorer so far, having smashed 51 runs off 40 deliveries. Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli were dismissed for 1 run and 9 runs respectively. Australia won the toss and opted to bowl in the first of three Twenty20 Internationals at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. The hosts have brought Mitchell Swepson into the lineup in place of Ashton Agar, who has been ruled out of the T20I series. Matthew Wade has further been handed an opportunity instead of Alex Carey. D'Arcy Short will open the innings alongside Aaron Finch, with David Warner sidelined. Team India have rested Jasprit Bumrah, with Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav and Shreyas Iyer not included as well. T Natarajan will make his T20I debut, with Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Manish Pandey and Sanju Samson the other fresh faces. Canberra is the venue where the visitors have registered their only win of the tour so far. (LIVE SCORECARD)

1st T20I Live Updates Between Australia (AUS) vs India (IND), Straight From Manuka Oval, Canberra