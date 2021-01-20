India, marred by injuries, defied all the odds and emerged victorious against a full-strength Australia on Tuesday to mark a historic win Down Under. The visitors were without their Test mainstays but stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane led an inexperienced side to seal the four-match series, 2-1 after their three-wicket thrilling win at the Gabba. It was Australia's first loss in over 32 years in Brisbane. After India clinched the series, former England captains Michael Vaughan and Kevin Pietersen took to Instagram to troll Tim Paine. Pietersen and Vaughan shared a video featuring Paine's banter with Ravichandran Ashwin from the SCG Test along with snippets of India's performance in the 4th Test.

Paine was in a chirpy mood during Day 5 of the SCG Test, especially when Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari were battling for a draw for India.

Paine was caught on the stump mic, teasing Ashwin by saying "can't wait to get you to the Gabba Ash."

Paine's words came back to haunt him as India broke Australia's stellar unbeaten run at the Gabba with a thrilling win thanks to an unbeaten half-century from Rishabh Pant.

India, asked to chase 328 runs for the win, managed to time the run chase with precision as the visitors got over the line with three overs left in the final day's play.

Shubman Gill setup the chase with a fluent 91, Cheteshwar Pujara wore down the Australian attack with a 211-ball 56 and Rahane also chipped in with a cameo of 24.

Pant was adjudged player of the match for his match-winning knock that helped India retain the Border-Gavaskar trophy.