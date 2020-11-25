Jasprit Bumrah has one of the most unique run-ups and bowling actions in the world. But how would it look, if after his run-up, he bowled left-arm offspin? It was on display as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video where Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah are seen copying each other's actions in the nets. Prithvi Shaw also stars, mimicking both the bowlers. "Whose bowling actions are @Jaspritbumrah93, @imjadeja and @PrithviShaw imitating?" the BCCI wrote in their tweet.

While Ravindra Jadeja tries to copy Bumrah's run-up but finishes with his left-arm off-spin, Bumrah does a better job at imitating the all-rounder.

Bumrah successfully copies Jadeja's run-up and then goes through with a left-arm delivery.

Shaw was also seen trying to replicate Jadeja and Bumrah's bowling.

Bumrah, Jadeja and Shaw are currently in Sydney with the Indian Cricket Team, serving out their quarantine period ahead of their two-month long tour of Australia.

The tour starts with a three-match ODI series beginning on Friday. The two teams will play two ODIs in Sydney and the third match in Canberra.

The 50-over affair will be followed by the T20 International (T20I) series, which will again see one game in Canberra and two in Sydney.

The tour will conclude with the four-match Test series, starting with the day-night Test in Adelaide. The second match will be the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, followed by matches in Sydney and Brisbane.