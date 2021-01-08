IND vs AUS, 3rd Test Live Score Day 2: Steve Smith Hits Fifty But Australia Lose Marnus Labuschagne
India vs Australia Test Live Cricket Score: Steve Smith will be hoping to reach triple figures against the visitors on Day 2 of the ongoing third Test match, at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Rain has stopped play once again.
Despite rain stopping play once again, Australia have built on their momentum against India on Day 2 of their ongoing third Test match, at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Marnus Labuschagne, who has been fantastic at the SCG, was edging closer to a century, but fell to a Ravindra Jadeja delivery after scoring 91 runs. Meanwhile, Steve Smith has looked comfortable against the Indian bowlers, and will be aiming to anchor India's innings. Visiting captain Ajinkya Rahane will be hoping to improve his side's fielding strategy. The Aussies have been brilliant, with Indian bowlers yet to respond back. It is worth noting that Smith has already registered his half-century. The likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj, Ravindra Jadeja and Navdeep Saini have plenty of work to do. (LIVE SCORECARD)
3rd Test, Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 2020/21, Jan 07, 2021
3rd Test, Day 2 LIVE UPDATES Between Australia (AUS) vs India (IND), Straight From Sydney Cricket Ground
- 06:24 (IST)FOUR!Ashwin pitches up his delivery, on leg stump. Smith sweeps it behind the deep square leg fielder for a four!
- 06:22 (IST)FOUR!Jadeja sends a fuller delivery. Wade drives it through extra cover for a four! DELICIOUS STROKE!
- 06:16 (IST)One runA length delivery by Ashwin on the pads of Wade. He trickles it towards square leg for a single.
- 06:16 (IST)FOUR! Australia: 217/3 (73)Jadeja sends a fuller delivery, wider too. Smith smacks it through point for a four! Misfielding happens as well!After 73 overs, Australia are 217 for three.
- 06:13 (IST)The action resumes!Smith and Wade come back to bat and resume the innings. Jadeja to resume the bowling for India.
- 05:57 (IST)Watch: Marnus Labuschagne's dismissalWith rain stopping play once again, lets take a look at how Labuschagne got dismissed.The Aussie was looking strong and could have reached triple figures. But Jadeja and Rahane had other plans! A brilliant catch by the stand-in captain at slip though! Here is the video of the catch:
- 05:51 (IST)ITS RAINING AGAIN!WHY? WHY? WHY? WHY?It is a treat to watch Smith, when he is batting like this, but rain is playing spoilsport once again. Rain stops play for the second time today at the SCG! The hessian and covers are out, as the players leave for the pavilion.
- 05:47 (IST)FOUR! STEVE SMITH REACHES HIS HALF-CENTURY!Ashwin sends a full delivery. Smith slams it down the ground straight back for a four, and also reaches his first fifty in the series.
- 05:43 (IST)OUT!!!!! Marnus Labuschagne c Ajinkya Rahane b Ravindra Jadeja 91 (196)A length delivery by Jadeja on off stump. Labuschagne tried to send it through offside, but thick edges it to Rahane at slip, who does the rest.In comes, Matthew Wade.
- 05:41 (IST)FOUR RUNSJadeja sends a short delivery. Labuschagne hits it through point for a four! Smith and Labuschagne reach a 100-run partnership.
- 05:39 (IST)No run, Australia: 202/2 (70)Ashwin sends a length delivery, on the stumps. Smith sesnds it to short leg. No run.After 70 overs, Australia are 202 for two.
- 05:35 (IST)Two runsA flat delivery on leg stump by Jadeja. Smith glances it through square. Two runs.
- 05:34 (IST)Three runsJadeja tosses his delivery outside off. Labuschagne sends it through backward point. Three runs.
- 05:33 (IST)One run, Australia: 195/2 (68)A length delivery by Ashwin, outside off. Smith sends it through cover for a single.After 68 overs, Australia are 195 for two.
- 05:32 (IST)One runAshwin sends a length delivery. Smith punches it to extra cover. One run.
- 05:28 (IST)FOUR!A short delivery by Jadeja, wide outside off. Labuschagne cuts it through point for a four!
- 05:27 (IST)The players are back!Play has resumed and Ravindra Jadeja will start the 67th over.
- 05:26 (IST)GOOD NEWS!The drizzle has already stopped and the covers are coming off!
- 05:18 (IST)RAIN STOPS PLAY!Bad news! Just like Day 1, rain stops play again. It doesn't look that serious though!The groundstaff run in to cover the pitch. Smith and Labuschagne leave for the dressing room. The Indians walk off. The rain is a slight drizzle, nt a heavy one though!
- 05:14 (IST)One runSiraj sends a length ball, on off. Labuschagne sends it through midwicket for a single.
- 05:14 (IST)FOUR RUNS!Siraj sends a straight delivery. Labuschagne goes on the front foot, and glances it off his pads to split open the forward and backward square leg fielders for a four!
- 05:09 (IST)No runA full delivery by Jadeja, on off. Smith goes on the front foot and sends it to cover. No run.
- 05:06 (IST)No run, BIG APPEAL!A good delivery by Siraj, outside off. It hits Smith on the left pad, just above his knee role. Rahane reviews it. Ball tracking shows that it goes over the stumps. India lose a review!
- 05:03 (IST)One runJadeja sends a floated full delivery, on leg. Smith goes on the front foot, and drives it between mid-on and midwicket for a single.
- 05:02 (IST)One run, Australia: 180/2 (62)Siraj sends a fuller delivery, on off. Labuschagne gets a thick edge towards point. One run.After 62 overs, Australia are 180 for two.
- 04:50 (IST)Three runsA full delivery by Siraj. Labuschagne on drives it. Ashwin runs back from mid-on, to prevent it from reaching the boundary.
- 04:47 (IST)No runA length ball by Bumrah, angling in towards the stumps. Smith moves and trickles it off his pad towards midwicket. No run.
- 04:45 (IST)Two runsSiraj sends a short delivery. Smith mistimes his pull shot. It goes off the bottom half of his bat, towards Ashwin at mid-on. Two runs.
- 04:41 (IST)No run, Australia: 172/2 (57)Bumrah sends a straight delivery, on the stumps. Labuschagne hits it to midwicket. No run.After 57 overs, Australia are 172 for two at a current run rate of 3.01.
- 04:38 (IST)One runBack of a length by Bumrah, outside off. Smith slaps it to cover for a single.
- 04:37 (IST)FOUR! DELICIOUS!What a way to begin Smith vs Bumrah today! A half volley by Bumrah, outside off. Smith cover drives it for a delicious four!OMNIOUS SIGNS FOR INDIA?
- 04:35 (IST)One runSiraj sends his delivery on middle and leg, and there is an extra bounce to it. Smith trickles it fine, from above his waist height. One run.
- 04:31 (IST)No runSiraj bowls a length delivery on middle and leg. Smith glances it towards backward square leg.
- 04:30 (IST)The action begins on Day 2!Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith are back in the pitch to resume their batting. Meanwhile, Mohammed Siraj will start the bowling for India.
- 04:26 (IST)Good morning and welcome everyone!Good morning and welcome everyone to our live coverage of Day 3 of the ongoing third Test match between Australia and India, at the Sydney Cricket Ground.The hosts finished Day 1 at 166/2 with Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith going steady. The visiting bowling department got off to a bright start with Mohammed Siraj grabbing an early wicket in the fourth over, of David Warner. But soon, debutant Will Pucovski played a gritty knock with Labuschagne. Pucovski scored a half-century before falling to a Navdeep Saini delivery. Meanwhile, Labuschagne has also registered a half-century and will be aiming to build a good partnership with Smith.Folks, stay tuned for some exciting cricket today!
