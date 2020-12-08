Australia vs India: Australia vs India 2020-21 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Australia vs India from Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) A single. Shortish and around off, tapped to the off side for one.
9.5 overs (3 Runs) Outside off, punched to the left of deep cover. India take a single. The throw comes to the keeper but the ball bounces off the foot marks and goes to Finch on the leg side. He too fumbles and the Indians are able to sneak in 2 more. 3 runs overall.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Shortish on leg, worked to the left of short mid-wicket for a run.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Samson is off the mark. Flatter ball outside off, he covers his stumps and taps it to the off side for one.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Shortish and around off, Virat Kohli comes down the track and drives it down to long off for a single.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Floated on off and middle, Kohli comes down the track and pushes it back to Adam off the inner half.
Adam Zampa is on now.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Single to finish. Short ball around off, Virat works this to the off side for a single.
Sanju Samson joins skipper Virat Kohli in the middle.
8.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Almost another dropped one though. It was hit powerfully. Short ball, around off, Shikhar goes back and pulls it powerfully. Sams is the man at deep mid-wicket. He gets to his left and puts a stellar effort to grab the ball. But... it slips from him. Luckily though, he is able to hold onto it on the rebound.
8.4 overs (1 Run) In the air... but lands safely. A lack of timing helped Kohli there. Flatter ball on off, Virat Kohli rocks back and pulls at it. The ball goes in the air but falls short of long on. A single taken.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on off, Shikhar comes down the track and drives it through mid on for a single.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off, punched to deep point for a single.
8.1 overs (2 Runs) Tosses it on middle, Kohli comes down the track, a little too far. He jams it out wide of the bowler and to the left of long on. Comes back for the second.
7.6 overs (1 Run) On middle, flicked to mid-wicket for a single.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Around off, clipped to deep mid-wicket for one.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Shorter and around off, nudged through short mid-wicket for a single.
7.3 overs (0 Run) On off, Virat taps it to the leg side.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Short, around off, Dhawan comes down the track and bunts it down to long on for a single.
7.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Shikhar gives Glenn a dose of his own medicine there. Tossed up on middle, Shikhar gets down and nails the reverse sweep wide of the man at short third and the ball races away to the boundary.
Glenn Maxwell is back on. 2-0-12-1 from him so far.
6.6 overs (1 Run) A single. 6 singles in the over. Shorter ball on off, Shikhar Dhawan camps back and swings this to mid-wicket for a single. 6 runs off Mitchell's first over.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter on off, Virat Kohli backs away and strokes it to deep cover for a single.
6.4 overs (1 Run) On the pads, nudged to mid-wicket for a run.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Around off, Kohli waits and then taps it to short third man for one.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, stroked to sweeper cover for a single.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Short ball, dragged down to long on for a run.
Here's Mitchell Swepson.
5.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Ahh... straight down the ground. He did not hit that. HE CLOBBERED IT! Full and around off, Dhawan comes on the front foot and drives it powerfully and wide of the bowler. Mid off, mid on, none had a chance. 132 runs needed in 84 balls.
5.5 overs (1 Run) Very full on middle, Kohli closes the face of his bat to flick it to deep square leg for one.
5.4 overs (1 Run) Full and around off, glanced to deep square leg for a single.
5.3 overs (4 Runs) EDGED AND FOUR! He has not got hold of it. But the open spaces on the off side means he gets a boundary. Full and outside off, Shikhar goes for the big leg side heave. But he gets a thick outside edge. The ball flies over short third man and goes into the boundary.
5.2 overs (1 Run) Full and on off and middle, Virat Kohli flicks it to mid-wicket. Takes a quick single.
5.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Ahh.. Shot! Give him chances and Virat will capitalize. Full and around off, Kohli skips down the track and drives it forcefully and well wide of the man at mid off for a boundary.
