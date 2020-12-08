Australia vs India: Australia vs India 2020-21 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Australia vs India from Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) Single to end the 10th over and the spell from Sundar. Flat and around off, it is tucked towards square leg for a quick run. 2/34 in his 4 for Sundar.
9.5 overs (2 Runs) And he is up and running with a couple. Tossed up on middle, Maxwell flicks it wide of the long on fielder for a brace.
Who's in at no. 4? Well, it is time for Big Show. Here's Glenn Maxwell.
9.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! An unusual way to get out for Steven. Washington Sundar gets another wicket. The danger man has been sent back for 24. Smith gives a lot of room on the off side by backing away. The ball was shorter and on off. Smith though backed away too far. He looked to slog it on the off side. But he misses and the ball hits the sticks.
9.3 overs (2 Runs) A couple this time. On off, glanced to deep square leg for two.
9.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Smith's first boundary. Short and outside off, Steven Smith slashes hard at it. He gets it wide of the deep point fielder and the ball goes into the fence.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Ohh... well, well! KL has missed the stumping. Smith has missed to play at that. Flatter ball on the leg pole line, it pitches and spins in. Smith is down the track, looks to play at it, misses. Rahul fails to collect the ball to effect the stumping. He takes the ball to effect a run out but misses again.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on the pads, Steven Smith comes down the track. He can only bunt it down to long on for a run. He is not too happy with himself, for the way he played that. Just the 5 singles in that over. Good bowling from Yuzvendra.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Tosses this down the leg side, Matthew Wade gets down and sweeps it to short fine leg. A quick one sneaked in.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Outside off, stroked to cover.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on off, Smith gets down and goes for the slog sweep. He can only get it to deep mid-wicket for a single though.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Short ball, a short arm jab from Wade. It goes to deep square leg for a run. A loud no for the second.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Shortish and around off, bunted down to long on for a run.
7.6 overs (1 Run) A single. 9 off the over. Shortish and around off, Smith goes back and pushes it through the covers for a single.
7.5 overs (1 Run) This one is fuller and around off, Wade gets down and goes for the slog sweep. Ends up mistiming it through square leg for one.
7.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Another short ball. Matthew is so quick on that. He rocks back and pulls it wide of Hardik at deep mid-wicket and gets a boundary.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on off, Steven Smith clears his front leg and chips it safely over a vacant mid off for a run.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Short and on off, MW punches it to deep point for one.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Shortish and outside off, Smith backs away and strokes it uppishly. Actually his intention was to go over cover. But the ball takes the edge and goes to deep backward point instead. A single still.
Bowling change! Washington Sundar to bowl his 3rd over. 2-0-17-1 from him so far.
6.6 overs (2 Runs) Floated outside off, Matthew Wade covers his stumps. He taps it with soft hands through mid-wicket and gets an easy couple. 8 off Chahal's first.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter and around off, bunted down to long on for a run.
6.4 overs (1 Run) On the pads, flicked to deep square leg for one. Aussies look for two but settle for the one instead.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Shortish on off, Steven taps it to mid-wicket. He takes a single and looks for the second but Wade sends him back.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on off, swept to deep backward square leg for a single.
6.1 overs (2 Runs) Good running. Full and on middle, flicked to mid-wicket. Australians manage to come back for the second.
Right! Here's Yuzvendra Chahal.
5.6 overs (1 Run) Single to end the final over of the Powerplay. Good one from Natarajan. A quick single on the last ball as Wade pushes the fuller one little wide of Kohli at mid off. They go for the run and complete it as Kohli misses his shy at the non-striker's end.
5.5 overs (3 Runs) Nicely flicked! Length ball outside off, Smith flicks it through mid-wicket. Kohli from mid on gives it a chase and keeps it down to three. 50 up for the Aussies.
5.4 overs (1 Run) Goes for the yorker to the left-hander. It is right on the money. Wade does well to dig it out towards mid on for one.
5.3 overs (1 Run) Around off on a length, Smith uses his wrists and flicks it to deep square leg for a run. Good start from Natarajan here.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Nicely bowled. A length ball just around off, Smith pushes it back to the bowler.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Natarajan starts with a length ball outside off, Smith drives it well but finds the cover fielder.
