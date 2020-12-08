Australia vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Australia vs India 2020-21 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Australia vs India from Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
12.5 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
Just checking to see if Smith has flicked that in cleanly. Or has he touched the ropes in the process. Nope... nicely done from Steven. No issues there.
12.4 overs (2 Runs) WOW! What an effort from Smith. Sensational work from him. He just took a catch and now gets his Superman wings on to save two. Floated on middle, Kohli jumps out of his crease and powers it towards long on. It looked to be going over the fence but Smith times his jump to perfection, catches the ball but he knows he will land on the other side of the fence so he throws it back in. Superman stuff from Smith.
Who's in now? Shreyas Iyer walks out to the middle.
12.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Samson holes out. Swepson gets the 2nd wicket of the night. A low full toss, Samson looks to slog it over long on but he miscues it off the toe end of the bat. Smith there runs ahead and this time he takes the catch without any fuss. Samson throws away another opportunity.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Low full toss, this one is on the pads, Kohli flicks it to deep mid-wicket and gets to the other end.
12.1 overs (2 Runs) Full toss outside off, Kohli jumps out of his crease and lofts it wide of the long off fielder. Two taken.
11.6 overs (1 Run) A single. Another 50 for the King. Shortish and around off, Virat taps this to the off side and takes a single. The task is still not finished though. And he knows that, not a great deal of celebration from him.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on off, Sanju strokes it firmly to Henriques at cover. Good stop from him. Just the single.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Tosses it wide outside off seeing King Kohli come down the track. King is able to stoke it to deep cover for a single.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball on the stumps, nudged behind square on the leg side for a single.
11.2 overs (2 Runs) Flatter ball on off, Sanju rocks back and cuts. It is to the left of Short at deep point. D'Arcy gets there, dives and stops it. A couple. Good fielding from Short there.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up around off, Super V comes down the track and drives it through covers for a single.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Flatter and around off, bunted down to long on for a single.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Edgy single. Flat and outside off, SS looks to cut but gets an outside edge. It goes to short third man and Men in Blue take a single.
A very late review from Finch. That looked to be going down to the naked eyes. Swepson wasn't too sure but Wade had a thing or two to say and Finch went with it. Let's see if they can get the wicket. No bat but impact is umpire's call and also the ball is not hitting the wicket. Australia lose their one of the two reviews.
10.4 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! The correct decision from the on-field umpire. Tossed up on the pads, Sanju Samson gets down and looks to mow a huge slog sweep. He misses and gets hit on the pads. An appeal for LBW. But the umpire, Tucker, is unmoved. And just at the brink, Aaron Finch, after having a chat with his players, takes a review. No bat but Ball Tracker says that it was missing the stumps. Mitchell himself thought it was going down leg as his side takes the review.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on leg, VK skips down and drives it down to long on for a single.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter around off, nudged to point for a run.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Outside off, cut away to deep point for a single.
Follow the Australia vs India 2020-21 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 12.5 overs, India, chasing a target of 187, are 100/3. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Australia vs India 2020-21 today match between Australia and India. Everything related to Australia and India match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Australia vs India live score. Do check for Australia vs India scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.