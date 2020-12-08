Australia vs India: Australia vs India 2020-21 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Australia vs India from Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! Nothing anywhere. Maxwell stays. Chahal tosses it outside off, Glenn Maxwell looks to reverse paddle it wide of the keeper. But he does not time it at all. Rahul takes it and appeals for a catch. Hmm...Maxwell is not too pleased with himself. The umpire though is not interested. The Men in Blue take a review. What does technology say? Nothing on Hot Spot or Snicko. So, there is no bat there. Maxwell is going nowhere.
Review time! It is for a caught behind against Maxwell. Chahal suggested he did not hear anything but Rahul was keen. Kohli goes with his keeper. Let's see what the replays have got to show.
14.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Forces him to bowl short and gets the desired result. Short ball outside off, Glenn moves to the off side and pulls it mightily over deep square leg for six. Good batting this from Maxwell.
14.4 overs (0 Run) This time Chahal bowls it outside off but inside the guideline. Maxwell lets it be. No wide this time, Maxwell.
14.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Way outside off, well past the tramline. Maxwell lets it be.
14.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! The 50-run partnership is up between these two. Incredible shot. Full but well outside off, Maxwell comes down the track and is still able to reach out. Slaps it over the bowler's head for a biggie.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Quicker one around off, stabbed behind square on the leg side for a single.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball outside off, Glenn moves to the off side and sweeps it uppishly. It is aerial and catch is the call from KL. But it lands safely ahead of Pandya at deep mid-wicket. Just the single.
13.6 overs (0 Run) Dot to end the over. Short and wide outside off, Wade looks to cut but mistimes it towards cover. Another expensive over from Shardul. 10 off it.
13.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BOOM! In the arc and it has been powered over the fence. Superb shot from Wade. Another slower one from Shardul, Wade gets under it and clubs it over wide long on for a biggie.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Goes for the switch hit again. Doesn't connect it that well and it goes to deep point for a single.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Very full and outside off, Maxwell can only push it towards the bowler.
13.2 overs (2 Runs) What an effort near the fence by Sanju Samson! A slower one from Shardul. Maxwell powers it towards long on. Samson there runs to his left, catches the ball but knows that the momentum will take him over the fence. He flicks the ball in and returns to throw it back to the keeper. The umpires go upstairs to check. Replays show that Samson has done really well to save two for the side. Super stuff.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller and outside off, driven hard to long off for one.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Nothing considerable off the Free Hit. Shortish ball around off, Wade can only tap it to the off side for a run.
12.6 overs (1 Run) NO BALL! That is the last thing you would want as an Indian fan. Now, the batsman is going to have the last laugh then. Shorter ball around off, Glenn goes for the sweep shot. But he does not time it well, gets it off the top edge. It goes a little wide of the batsman, on the on side. KL Rahul gets there and takes it. And Maxwell is walking. But then.... an announcement comes in that the umpire is checking for the no ball. Right, no ball it is. Maxwell is back. Free Hit coming up but Wade will face that as the batsmen crossed during the course of the catch being taken, off the no ball.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Flat and around off, tapped to the off side for a single.
12.4 overs (3 Runs) This time he goes for the reverse sweep. Not too much wrong with the ball. But Maxwell is expertly adept at playing this. This one is not timed well like the previous one. But he manages to get it over Natarjan at short third and comes back for three this time.
12.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Ohh.. What do you do as a bowler! He saw his move, tried to adjust, but still goes for a boundary. Chahal sees Maxwell get into a position to play the switch hit and tosses it wide outside off. Glenn though is still able to play the switch hit and get it well over short third man for a boundary.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, Matthew cuts it in front of point for a run.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Outside off, punched to deep cover for a single.
12.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! A little harsh call though. Tosses it well outside off but it was just within the tramline. GM lets it be. Wide called. A little harsh though.
Yuzvendra Chahal returns. 2-0-13-0 are his numbers so far.
11.6 overs (1 Run) A single to finish. 14 off Thakur's first over. Around off, swung away to Shreyas at deep square leg for one. Not the start that Shardul Thakur would have expected.
11.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! These batters are going after Shardul here. Nothing much wrong with the ball though. It was shortish and around off, Glenn Maxwell goes a hint to the off side. He scoops it well and wide of Chahal at short fine leg and the ball races away for a boundary.
11.4 overs (2 Runs) Short and outside off, Glenn Maxwell backs away and sort of cuts at it and gets it wide of Rahul. Natarajan runs in from third man, to his right. Does well to stop it and keeps it down to two runs.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Short ball on top of leg, Maxwell moves to the off side and lets it be. Anticipates that it will be called a wide but it isn't. The umpire seems to be a bowler's umpire.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off, cut away to deep point for a single. There is a slight fumble there but luckily, for India, it does not cost them anything extra.
11.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is not a welcome you want as a bowler. Put away into the stands. Good length ball on the pads, the Australian keeper picks it up and deposits it way over deep backward square leg for a maximum.
Bowling change! Here's Shardul Thakur for the first time with the ball.
10.6 overs (0 Run) Another full ball. This one is just outside off, it is pushed towards cover by Maxwell. Just 5 off the over. Another fine one from Natarajan.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Another fine yorker! Wade this time manages to flick it to deep mid-wicket for a single. Wanted two but settles for one.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Just a muted appeal for lbw from both the bowler and the keeper. But nothing results. Very full on middle and leg, Matthew Wade closes the face of his bat to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. The muted appeal results in nothing. Hang on.... India take a review, albeit too late. There is one replay coming in and the third umpire cuts it off. Hmm.... the on-field umpires are having a chat with Kohli. Matthew Wade has signalled to the umpires that the review was taken after the timer ran out and the umpires inform Virat Kohli that. The Indian skipper is not too happy but there is nothing much he can do.
10.3 overs (2 Runs) Fuller on off, Matthew Wade flicks it to deep mid-wicket. The call was for two rightaway and he gets it. He gets to his 50. His third in T20Is. All have come against India.
10.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! The yorker man goes for a bouncer. It was outside off but he ends up overcooking it. Wide called as Wade lets it be.
10.2 overs (1 Run) This time he manages to push it wide of the bowler, to the right of mid off. A single.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Good change of pace from Natarajan. A slower length ball on middle, Glenn taps it to the left of the bowler. Natarajan gets there and stops it. Maxwell was not anticipating the slower one there.
