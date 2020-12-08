Australia vs India: Australia vs India 2020-21 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Australia vs India from Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
0.6 over (1 Run) 1 run.
0.5 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Put away! This one is from the middle of the bat. A short ball on middle, Wade goes on the back foot and pulls it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
0.4 over (0 Run) In the channel outside off, Wade this time offers no shot.
0.3 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Wade and Australia are underway in a streaky fashion. A length ball around off and middle, Wade premediates and goes for the scoop over short fine leg but ends up getting a thick edge that goes over short third man for a boundary.
0.2 over (0 Run) That is a beauty form Chahar! Lovely swing away from the left-hander this time. This is fuller and just outside off, Wade looks to work it on the leg side but the ball moves away and beats the outside edge.
0.1 over (0 Run) Chahar is right on the money! Fuller and just outside off, a hint of swing for Chahar first up. Wade looks to drive but ends up pushing it back to the bowler.
Right, we are all set to get underway in the 3rd T20I then. The Indian players step out to the middle and take their positions on the field. There is a change in the Australian opening pair for this game. The captain, Aaron Finch, is back. He will be opening alongside Matthew Wade. Deepak Chahar, the usual suspect, will start with the ball for India. 4...3...2...1...HERE WE GO!
Australia (Playing XI) - Aaron Finch (C) (IN PLACE OF MARCUS STOINIS), Matthew Wade (WK), Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, D'Arcy Short, Moises Henriques, Daniel Sams, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Swepson, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa.
India (Unchanged Playing XI) - KL Rahul (WK), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Shreyas Iyer, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan, Yuzvendra Chahal.
Australia captain, Aaron Finch, tells that they would've bowled first too. Hopes to put on a good score on a used wicket and put pressure on the opposition. Informs that Stoinis is out from this game and he replaces him. Feels that they need to bowl better in this game and feels that the no balls, which if they can control, will be good for them. Tells that 190 should be a decent score. Adds that they were doing pretty well in the last game but says Pandya played really well. Ends by saying that they need to be careful while defending as it is tough doing that here but wants to do all they can.
Indian skipper, Virat Kohli, tells that shorter boundary and their last game is the reason why they want to chase again. Wants to be more professional with the ball. Adds that it's been a good year for India this year in terms of shortest format of the game. Feels that need to stay ahead of the opposition in every game. Wants individuals to keep standing up and win the game for the team. Informs they are unchanged.
Toss - The two captains are out in the middle for the toss. And yes, Aaron Finch is back to lead the Aussies in the final game. He is alongside Virat Kohli. The coin goes up and lands in Virat's advantage. INDIA WILL FIELD FIRST!
After getting hammered in 2 ODIs and eventually losing the series, Virat Kohli's men bounced back to win the final ODI and then consecutive T20Is to win the T20I series with one game to go. We welcome you for the third and final game of the series. One can call it dead rubber as this doesn't change the status of the series but with the T20 World Cup approaching, no game is dead rubber. Will the Aussies be able to find their groove and end the series on a high or will the Indians whitewash them? We will soon find out as the game is not too far away. Stay with us for the toss and team updates...
