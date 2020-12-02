Australia vs India: Australia vs India 2020-21 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Australia vs India from Manuka Oval, Canberra. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) Slower ball on middle, flicked to mid-wicket for a single.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Full on off, defensively nudged to the off side for a single. 50 up for Australia.
9.4 overs (0 Run) Full on middle, tapped to the leg side. Shardul is interested in a LBW, but realizing that there is an inside edge, pulls back from the appeal.
9.3 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, stroked firmly to Iyer at cover who misfields slightly but it does not cost them anything.
9.2 overs (0 Run) Full on off, blocked to mid off.
9.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Just a thick edge. Full and outside off, Finch walks down the track and looks to drive. But he gets a thick outside edge which flies over backward point for a boundary.
First bowling change. Shardul Thakur is on now.
8.6 overs (0 Run) Outside off, left alone.
8.5 overs (1 Run) On a length on the body, bounces a bit more than Finch anticipated. He looks to play at it but it comes off the shoulder of the bat and goes to backward square leg. A single. A good spell so far from Bumrah but no wickets thus far.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, blocked to the off side.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Full on off, Finch comes on the front foot to defend but gets an inside edge onto his pad.
8.2 overs (0 Run) On a good length around off, defended to the off side.
8.1 overs (0 Run) In the air... another one goes down. It has been that kind of a period. Full and on off, Aaron drives it uppishly back to the bowler. Bumrah sticks his hand up but fails to hold onto it. A difficult chance though, to say the least.
7.6 overs (1 Run) On a length around off, clipped to square leg for a single.
7.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Too wide, too full, punished by Finch. He shimmies down the track a little and drives it wide of the man at cover for a boundary.
7.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Another one down the leg side, Finch looked to hammer it on the on side but misses.
7.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Down the leg side, Finch looks to flick it to fine leg but misses.
7.4 overs (1 Run) On off, Smith clips it to the left of Jasprit at short fine leg. Bumrah does well to stop that, keeping it down to just the single.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Length ball on off and middle, Finch comes down the track and looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. The ball goes to the off side and they take a leg bye.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Nothing off the Free Hit. Finch moves across and tries to scoop this low full toss over the keeper's head, to the fine leg boundary. But the ball takes the outside edge and goes to the right of Rahul. It is stopped.
7.2 overs (2 Runs) NO BALL! Natarajan oversteps. In fact there was a run out opportunity missed as well. Good length ball around off, tapped to cover. Smith wants a single. Finch gives up almost as Pandya got to the ball. The throw comes to the keeper's end but it misses the stumps. Finch was miles short. Free Hit coming up as well.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Very full on middle, driven down to mid on.
6.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Another miss, not of a catch, but in terms of stopping the ball. Full and on the pads, Finch glances it and gets it wide of the diving KL to the fine leg boundary. Hang on, leg byes signalled by the umpire. So, it came off his pads then.
6.5 overs (0 Run) EDGED AND DROPPED! Disappointment for Bumrah. Full and around off, Aaron Finch comes on the front foot to block it but gets an outside edge. It goes just to the left of Shikhar at first slip who fails to hold onto a regulation catch.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Length ball on the body, Finch looks to flick but misses to get hit on the body.
6.3 overs (0 Run) In the air... but short. Full on middle, Finch flicks it uppishly but it lands short of mid on. Would have had his heart in his mouth for a second.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Length ball outside off, Finch jumps and taps it to cover-point.
6.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! The Indian crowd is not much happy with that. Full and outside off, Finch creams it through the covers for a boundary.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Good length ball around off, Smith looks to defend but gets an outside edge to point.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Fullish and around off, pushed back to the bowler.
5.4 overs (0 Run) On a good length around off, glanced to short mid-wicket.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off and middle, Steven moves a hint to the off side and flicks it to short mid-wicket.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Good length ball around off, blocked back on the track.
Steven Smith walks out to bat now.
5.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! The first international wicket for T Natarjan. Great moment for him. His teammates gather around him and cheer him up. On a length and around off, Marnus looked to hammer it on the off side but he ends up getting an inside edge. He looks back but the stumps are shattered by then.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 10.2 overs, Australia, chasing a target of 303, are 54/1. The live updates of Australia vs India scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Australia vs India 2020-21. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Australia vs India 2020-21 today match, ball by ball commentary, Australia vs India, Australia vs India live score, Australia vs India scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Australia vs India 2020-21 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.