Australia vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Australia vs India 2020-21 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Australia vs India from Manuka Oval, Canberra. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
39.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is a field that you see a lot. All inside the circle. Outside off, Glenn Maxwell guides it wide of the man at point and the ball races away for a boundary.
39.5 overs (1 Run) On off and middle, bunted down to wide long on for a run.
39.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Perfect yorker there. Unfortunate for Natarajan though. It was on middle and leg, Alex Carey gets his bat down in time. Gets an inside edge which goes well wide of the stumps and wide of KL Rahul and into the fine leg boundary.
39.3 overs (3 Runs) Full and outside off, Glenn Maxwell opens the face of his bat and guides it behind point. Shreyas Iyer gives the chase from sweeper cover. Gets there, dives and keeps it out. Saves a run for his side.
39.2 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, driven to deep cover for one.
39.1 overs (1 Run) Short ball, pulled to mid-wicket for a single.
Sir Jadeja is done for this game, with the ball. T Natarajan is back. AKA yorker Nattu. 6-1-31-1 are his figures for him.
38.6 overs (1 Run) Full and around off, driven through the point region for a single.
38.5 overs (1 Run) Quick single there. Full and around off, driven down to mid off for a quick run.
38.4 overs (0 Run) Shortish and around off, tapped to backward point.
38.3 overs (0 Run) Fullish on off, wristed to short mid-wicket who fumbles a touch but it does not cost anything.
38.2 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, Agar looks to drive but gets an inside edge onto his boot.
38.1 overs (0 Run) Shortish on middle, Ashton closes the face of his bat to flick it to short mid-wicket.
37.6 overs (1 Run) This is worked to the on side for a single.
37.5 overs (0 Run) On middle, pushed back to the bowler.
Who will walk out to bat now?
37.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! It is a big wicket for India. In a crucial stage. India are elated. Flatter ball around off, Carey taps it to the leg side. Kohli fumbles a touch at short mid-wicket and Australia look for a single. But he recovers quickly and Carey tries to get back to the striker's end. Virat Kohli flings a throw to the keeper's end. KL collects and whips the bails off. It is taken upstairs by the umpire and just one replay is enough to confirm that Alex is short.
Right, is that a run out? Alex Carey is walking though, not even waiting for the umpire's signal. And just one replay is enough to confirm that he is well short.
37.3 overs (0 Run) Tossed up around off, pushed to mid off.
37.2 overs (1 Run) Full and around off, driven down to long off for a single. Maxwell wanted two but it was not there there.
37.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Glenn Maxwell cashing in on Jadeja. Full and on off, Glenn gives himself room, lofts it over covers and gets a boundary.
36.6 overs (1 Run) Outside off, stroked firmly but straight to the man at sweeper cover. A single only. Sweet sound came off the blade though.
36.5 overs (1 Run) Full and around middle, driven to the left of mid off for a single.
36.4 overs (1 Run) Outside off, steererd to third man for a single.
36.3 overs (3 Runs) The hosts get three there. Yadav tried a one-hand stop but failed to stop it cleanly. On the pads, Alex Carey tucks it to backward square leg where Kuldeep Yadav fails to stop it in the first attempt. The Aussies who had taken a single by then, come back for 2 more. Luckily, KY is able to prevent the ball away from rolling into the ropes by putting in a good dive to prevent the boundary.
36.2 overs (1 Run) Full and around off, Maxwell bunts it down to long on. He says, 'Push harder, mate, come on'. But they can only get a single.
36.1 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Carey looks to tuck it on the leg side but misses to get hit on the pads. It goes to the on side and they take a leg bye.
Shardul Thakur is back on. 6-1-32-2 for him so far.
35.6 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Glenn looks to slam it in the off side again but he misses yet again. He is livid with himself. Good come back from Ravindra Jadeja. 14 runs off that over. Just the sort that the Australians needed.
35.5 overs (0 Run) Outside off, GM looks to go for the 3rd one in the row. He looked to hammer it over the off side but ends up missing it badly. A shake of the head from him.
Well, that was the end of that ball. New balls on their way.
35.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Aah... Maxwell! 2 in a row. Short ball, he goes back and gives it all he has got. Pulls it with great force and sends it way over deep mid-wicket. Much farther than the previous one.
35.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Maxwell winds up for the first time. Tossed up on off, Glenn Maxwell gets down and sends it a long way over wide long on. That was a good shot.
35.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on off, the reverse sweep is out. It goes to deep point. Just the single though.
35.1 overs (1 Run) Floated on middle, Glenn gives room and lofts it over cover-point for a single.
