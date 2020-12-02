Australia vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Australia vs India 2020-21 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Australia vs India from Manuka Oval, Canberra. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
29.3 overs (4 Runs) Four! Played towards mid off.
29.2 overs (0 Run) On middle and leg. Carey pushes it to mid on.
29.1 overs (1 Run) Length ball on off. Cameron taps it to the off side and takes a single.
28.6 overs (0 Run) Short outside off. Carey cuts it to point.
28.5 overs (2 Runs) Top edge but safe! Loopy ball on middle. Carey looks to sweep but gets a top edge which goes towards fine leg. Two taken.
28.4 overs (0 Run) Nice comeback. Flights one on off and middle. Carey defends it.
28.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Placed in the gap! Tossed up on off, Carey sweeps it over mid-wicket. He does not time it well but places it in the gap and gets a boundary.
28.2 overs (0 Run) Dipping delivery on off, Carey taps it to the off side.
28.1 overs (0 Run) Floated on off, Carey pushes it to cover.
27.6 overs (1 Run) Carey now plays the traditional sweep towards square leg and keeps the strike. 164 needed in 132.
27.5 overs (0 Run) Floated outside off. Carey looks to play the reverse sweep but misses and gets hit on the pads. The ball goes to the leg side of the pitch.
27.4 overs (0 Run) On middle, Alex flicks it but finds mid-wicket.
27.3 overs (0 Run) Short on off, Carey tucks it to mid-wicket.
27.2 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Green flicks it to square leg and takes one.
27.1 overs (0 Run) Flighted on off, Green taps it back to the bowler.
26.6 overs (1 Run) This time Green punches it to cover and keeps the strike.
26.5 overs (0 Run) Quicker and turning away from the right hander. Cameron looks to flick but gets a leading edge which goes towards mid off.
26.4 overs (1 Run) This time he punches it to cover-point and rotates.
26.3 overs (0 Run) Short and spinning away. Carey punches it to cover.
26.2 overs (2 Runs) Edged but away! Flighted outside off. Carey looks to drive but gets an outside edge. It goes away from slip and towards third man. Two taken.
26.1 overs (0 Run) Floated outside off, Carey reverse hits it. Mistimes it to point.
25.6 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on off and middle, blocked to the off side.
25.5 overs (2 Runs) A couple off the Free Hit. Tossed up on the stumps, CG looks to hammer it over the bowler's head. He though gets a top edge. It falls over the mid on fielder and the Aussies get a couple of runs. Would not have mattered even if the catch was taken, as it was a Free Hit.
25.5 overs (7 Runs) SIX! Right, Green says he has had enough. Tossed up around off, Cameron gets down and nails the sweep well over wide long on. Hang on, there's a no ball as well, for overstepping. Free Hit coming up.
25.4 overs (1 Run) On middle, swept to square leg for a single.
Alex Carey is in the middle now.
25.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Surely, this is a big moment for India. The game now swings into their favour. A good catch from Shikhar Dhawan in the deep. Full and on middle, the Australian skipper skips down the track and looks to launch it over long on. However, he gets the elevation but not the distance. It goes to Shikhar at long on. He fumbles a little but manages to hold onto it. A good catch.
25.2 overs (1 Run) Flighted outside off, tapped to short third man for a single.
25.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on the stumps, defended back to the bowler.
Match Reports
- Australia vs India: Australia vs India 2020-21 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Australia vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Australia vs India 2020-21 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Australia vs India: Australia vs India 2020-21 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Australia vs India: Australia vs India 2020-21 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Australia vs India: Australia vs India 2020-21 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Follow the Australia vs India 2020-21 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 29.3 overs, Australia, chasing a target of 303, are 150/4. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Australia vs India 2020-21 today match between Australia and India. Everything related to Australia and India match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Australia vs India live score. Do check for Australia vs India scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.