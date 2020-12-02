Australia vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Australia vs India 2020-21 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Australia vs India from Manuka Oval, Canberra. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
25.5 overs (1 Run) 1 run, that is punched off the back foot for a single.
25.4 overs (0 Run) No run, that is punched off the back foot, but not in the gap.
Hardik Pandya joins his skipper out in the middle.
25.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! The review does not save Rahul and he departs as well. Second wicket for Agar and India tumbling now. Big blow for India and jubilation for the Aussies.
Review time! Rahul has been adjudged LBW but after a brief chat with Kohli he has opted to take it upstairs. Let's see what the replays have to say.
25.2 overs (0 Run) Flat outside off, Rahul punches it but finds point.
25.1 overs (1 Run) Floated on off, Kohli plays it to sweeper cover for one.
