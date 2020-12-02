Australia vs India: Australia vs India 2020-21 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Australia vs India from Manuka Oval, Canberra. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) On the pads, nudged wide of short mid-wicket for a single. 4 off Zampa's first over. Not a bad start.
14.5 overs (1 Run) Tossed up around off, pushed down to mid off for a single.
14.4 overs (0 Run) Floated on middle, flicked to short mid-wicket.
14.3 overs (0 Run) Gill pushes it to the left of the bowler again but this time, Adam gets there and stops it.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, driven through the covers for a single.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter and around off, Gill pushes it to the left of Zampa, who dives there but fails to stop it. A single.
Here comes Adam Zampa.
13.6 overs (0 Run) On the pads, flicked to short mid-wicket. Just the one single in that over.
13.5 overs (0 Run) Full on the stumps, pushed back to the bowler.
13.4 overs (0 Run) Shortish on off, pushed to short mid-wicket.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Shorter on off, tapped to short mid-wicket.
13.2 overs (1 Run) This time it is pushed wide of short mid-wicket for a single.
13.1 overs (0 Run) Full on off, pushed to mid on.
12.6 overs (2 Runs) Outside off, pushed towards third man. And... they are coming back for the second. Excellent running here.
12.5 overs (3 Runs) Full and around off, SG lofts it over mid on for three. He did not time it well but shows you how good this ground still is. Allowing the 2s and 3s with ease.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, Virat closes the face of his bat to flick it to square leg for a single.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Shortish on off, flicked to mid-wicket for a single.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, pushed to cover.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Full and around off, driven to mid off for a single. Virat Kohli gets to 12,000 runs in ODIs with that. Staggering. Superb player this guy.
Right, Sean Abbot with his fourth. 3-0-8-1 for him so far.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Misfield and a single. Around off, Virat pushes it to short mid-wicket who fumbles and a single is taken there.
11.5 overs (0 Run) On off, blocked to the leg side.
11.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Who is complaining about that! Short and wide outside off, Kohli cuts it over the man at point for a boundary.
11.3 overs (2 Runs) Outside off, Kohli rocks back and punches it firmly to the left of deep point for a quick couple.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Shortish and around off, tapped through the covers for a single.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter and around off, pushed through the covers for a single.
Right, Ashton Agar, to bowl now.
10.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! The Indian crowd is elated all right. Short ball, Shubman stands tall and pulls it wide of mid on for a boundary.
10.5 overs (0 Run) Around off, tapped to point.
10.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Now that is a shot. Full and on the stumps, Shubman drives it past the bowler and wide of mid on for a boundary.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Short ball outside off, Gill looks to play at it but then gets beaten there.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off, steered to third man for a single. 50 up for India with that single.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Full and on off, flicked wide of mid on for a single.
