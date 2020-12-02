Australia vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Australia vs India 2020-21 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Australia vs India from Manuka Oval, Canberra. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Shubman Gill lets it be. 6 runs off that over.
4.5 overs (0 Run) Outside off, pushed to point. Wants to feel the ball this time around, Gill.
4.4 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Shubman shoulders arms. Not going after those this early.
4.3 overs (0 Run) Outside off, left alone.
4.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Glorious. Superb shot from Gill. Full and on off, Shubman Gill flicks it wide of mid on and the ball races away to the boundary.
4.1 overs (1 Run) CAUGHT.... But it is a Free Hit. Full and around off, Dhawan looks to loft it over mid on but could not get hold of it well. Mid on backtracks and takes it but it was a no ball, so not out. A single sneaked in by India.
4.1 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, Dhawan gives a charge but then lets it be. Hang on, no ball signalled by the third umpire. Free Hit coming up.
3.6 overs (1 Run) On middle, flicked behind square on the leg side for a single.
3.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Down the leg side, Shikhar looks to stroke it but misses again.
3.5 overs (0 Run) Shorter and on the stumps, pushed back to the bowler again.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on off, pushed back to the bowler.
3.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Down the leg side, Dhawan looks to play at it but misses it.
3.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is a good shot. On the pads, Dhawan sweeps it well to the deep backward square leg boundary.
3.2 overs (2 Runs) Inside edge, cannot term it as a drop though. Tossed up outside off, Shikhar looks to cut but gets an inside edge. It goes through the keeper and towards the long stop boundary. It falls short and a couple taken.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Shortish and on off, pushed back to the bowler.
2.6 overs (1 Run) Outside off, guided to third man for a single.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Shortish and outside off, Shikhar looks to cut but ends up chopping it back to the keepre off the pitch.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Shorter ball on top of off, Dhawan comes down the track. But he sees the short length and then pulls away from playing at it.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Outside off, left alone.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Dangles a carrot now, Josh. On a length around off, Dhawan though watchfully lets it be to the keeper.
2.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is being crunched through the off side. Full and outside off, Shikhar leans in and drives it through the covers for a boundary.
1.6 overs (1 Run) Tossed up and around off, Dhawan lofts it over cover for a single. Nearly a false shot from him there.
1.5 overs (1 Run) Fullish on off, bunted down to long on for a run.
1.4 overs (1 Run) Shikhar is off the mark as well. Shortish on off, he rocks back and pushes this through the covers for one.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller on off, blocked to the off side.
1.2 overs (1 Run) First runs for India and Shubman. Shorter and on off, wristed down to long on for a single.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Shortish and on off and middle, glanced to short mid-wicket.
This is interesting, Glenn Maxwell, with the new ball.
0.6 over (0 Run) A maiden over to start off. Outside off, Dhawan lets it be.
0.5 over (0 Run) On a length on top of the stumps, Dhawan looks to flick but gets an inside edge onto his pads.
0.4 over (0 Run) Outside off again, left alone.
0.3 over (0 Run) Back of a length ball well outside off, Dhawan lets it be.
0.2 over (0 Run) Good length ball on the stumps, blocked to the off side.
0.1 over (0 Run) BEATEN! Sensational delivery first up. On a good length around off, Shikhar comes on the front foot to block but misses it.
Right then, we are all set to begin. Australia are in a huddle near the ropes. Intent conversations between the players. Out come the Indian openers, the promising young player, Shubman Gill, partnering with Shikhar Dhawan. It will be Josh Hazlewood to begin with the ball for Australia, with Cummins and Starc missing out. Here he comes steaming in...
Shikar Dhawan is up for a chat. He says that everyone is looking good. The batters need to convert the starts into big scores. Says that he is enjoying batting, the wickets are looking good. Says further that he goes with positive intent. On the steep targets they were chasing earlier, they needed a good start and that was what the openers were planning on how to go about. Adds that Australia is a beautiful country and that he loves to be here and playing here.
Australia (Playing XI) - Aaron Finch (C), Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Moises Henriques, Alex Carey (WK), Cameron Green (IN PLACE OF DAVID WARNER), Ashton Agar (IN PLACE OF PAT CUMMINS), Sean Abbott (IN PLACE OF MITCHELL STARC), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.
India (Playing XI) - Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill (IN PLACE OF MAYANK AGARWAL), Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur (IN PLACE OF NAVDEEP SAINI), Kuldeep Yadav, (IN PLACE OF YUZVENDRA CHAHAL), Jasprit Bumrah, T Natarajan (IN PLACE OF MOHAMMED SHAMI).
Australia skipper, Aaron Finch, says that they have 3 changes as Starc has a niggle and he is missing out, along with Warner and Cumins. Adds Cameron Green is making his debut and Agar and Abbot come in the side. Informs he will be opening with Marnus. Tells there is nothing like a dead rubber. Adds that they would have liked to bat first but is not too fussed about chasing.
Virat Kohli, India's captain, says that he wants to bat first. States that the wicket looks good to bat on. Wants to do so first and then put pressure on the opposition. Says that the team has not been consistent enough. When there is not much of swing on offer, need to try things differently, he says.
TOSS - The men concerned are out in the middle. Up goes the coin and India have won the toss and have opted to BAT first!
Pitch Report - Glenn Mcgrath states that there is a bit of grass. Looks hard and flat. It is going to be a belter of a pitch. Manjrekar states that the only relief for the bowlers will be that the ground is a little bigger but still that does not take away the fact that it is a good ground to bat on. Glenn says that he wants to see India win the toss and bat first.
For the visitors, nothing much has gone their way so far. Yes, their batting in both the games was OVERALL good but then, they were not able to close out those games in their favour. Just when it seemed that a partnership might resuscitate them out of darkness, once one of the two well-set batsmen fell, India lost the plot completely. Their bowlers have been completely hammered. The likes of Bumrah and Shami have not been spared either. Will a change of venue bring a change in fortunes for Team India? Let's see as we bring you the toss and team updates shortly...
Australia have sealed the series 2-0 and their batsmen have been in superb form. The likes of Finch, Warner, Smith, Maxwell, everyone has been in superb form. Yes, Warner will be missing out today's game due to his groin injury but Australia will not be sweating on that. Also, Maxwell's superb run of form in this series is a big plus for the Aussies, given the fact that he had a forgettable outing in the recently concluded Indian T20 League. Besides these, Cummins has been rested and it will be interesting to see the hosts' team combination for this game.
682 runs in the 1st ODI. 727 runs in the 2nd one. Are we in for another run-fest here, in the 3rd ODI? This one is being played at Canberra. A dead rubber given that Australia have already clinched the series 2-0. But then, they would be aiming for a whitewash right? Yes, and that is what the Indians will be looking to prevent here. They would look to win and win well to salvage some pride and get some momemtum ahead of the T20Is.
Follow the Australia vs India 2020-21 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 5.1 overs, India are 25/0. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Australia vs India 2020-21 today match between Australia and India. Everything related to Australia and India match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Australia vs India live score. Do check for Australia vs India scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.