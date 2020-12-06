Australia vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Australia vs India 2020-21 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Australia vs India from Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) No run, the Switch Hit is played but it results in nothing.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Floated around off, Steven Smith tucks it off his pads towards mid-wicket and rotates the strike.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on middle, Maxwell goes down on one knee and slogs it towards deep square leg for a single.
9.3 overs (2 Runs) Flat and on middle, worked towards mid-wicket for an easy couple.
9.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Maxwell goes big this time. Tossed up and outside off, Maxwell goes hard at the ball and clears long off easily. He doesn't want the spinner to get settled in a nice groove.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss first ball. Flat and just outside off, Maxwell goes for the cut but misses.
Here's India's hero with the ball from the last game. Yuzvendra Chahal to bowl now.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Single to end the 9th over! Full and wide outside off, Maxwell squeezes it to deep cover and gets to the other end.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Full on off, Smith strokes it straight towards long off and rotates the strike with ease.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Short and around off, Maxwell goes for the pull but gets it off the outer half of his bat towards third man for a single.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Full and on the pads, Smith hoicks it towards deep mid-wicket and gets a single now.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Full and angeld on off, Maxwell flicks it towards deep mid-wicket and gets off the mark with a single.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Good length and around off, Smith works it towards the leg side for one.
Who will it be with the bat now? It will be the big show! Glenn Maxwell out in the middle. Also, T Natarajan comes in for his second over.
7.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! Virat Kohli puts down a simple chance but hang on, there is a big mixup between Wade and Smith. Wade has been run out. A flatter ball around off, Wade looks to defend but the ball bounces extra and hits the bat high. The ball balloons towards Kohli who fails to hold onto the easy chance. He tries to take it in the second attempt but misses. But then both the batters are nearly in the middle of the pitch, thinking that the catch will be taken. As soon as the ball pops out both get confused and go for the single. Smith takes a step towards the striker's end but stops. Wade has to return long way back and Kohli is alert to pick the ball and throw it to the keeper. KL takes the bails off quickly. Wde it nowhere in the picture. A top knock from the stand-in skipper ends in a poor fashion.
7.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Tosses this up but it is well outside off, Wade doesn't go after it. Wided.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Short and around middle, Wade goes hard for the pull but mistimes it back to the bowler.
7.4 overs (2 Runs) Short again from Sundar. It is outside off, Wade moves to the off side and pulls it wide of the man at deep mid-wicket. Two more.
7.3 overs (2 Runs) Short and around off, Wade pulls it between deep mid-wicket and long on. Two taken before the fielder from deep mid-wicket gets to the ball.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, Smith pushes it through point for a single.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Flat and just outside off, worked through square leg for one.
Washington Sundar is back on.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Single to end the over! Short and outside off, Wade looks to cut but the ball takes the inner half and goes to square leg for a run.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle, flicked to long on for a run.
6.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Chahar misses the line this tme and bowls it down the leg side. Smith looks to flick but misses.
6.4 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! Missing the wickets! India lose one of their review. A length ball around off and middle, Smith looks to work it on the leg side but misses to get hit near the box. He looks in a bit of pain as the Indians appeal. Not out says the umpire but Chahar wants the skipper to go for the review as he feels that the ball dipped well enough to hit the wickets. Kohli goes for the review. Let's see what the replays have got to show. There is no bat, confirms Hot Spot and RTS. Ball Tracker time! Pitching in line but missing the wickets. Review gone for India.
Review Time! Kohli has taken the review against Smith for LBW. Let's see what the replays have to show. It is a fair delivert reckons the third umpire. Hot Spot comes in and there is not spot detected. Now time fro Snicko, it too shows not edge found. Ball Tracker comes in and ohh! marginal it is missing the stumps by a whisker. Smith Survives as India lose the review.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Very full and outside off, dugged out wide of the cover fielder for one.
6.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Slashed through covers and it brings up Wade's 50. Top innings from the Aussie skipper. Shortish and outside off, Wade slams it through covers and it races away to the fence in the deep. 2nd half ton the shortest format of the game for Wade.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Smith is up and running! A length ball around off, Smith punches it through covers for one.
Deepak Chahar is back on. 1-0-13-0 from him so far.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Shrot again, Wade pulls again but finds mid-wicket this time. Top Powerplay for the Aussies. 59/1 at the end of first 6.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Cross seam from Shardul. Wade goes for the pull again but this time he fails to time it. It goes to the mid on fielder on the bounce.
5.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over! Full and wide outside off, Wade slams it over extra cover and it races away to the fence.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Good response from Shardul after consecutive boundaries. He bangs it short and around off, Wade sways away.
5.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR AND DROPPED! Pandya puts one down now. Wade gets a life. Short and wide outside off, Wade nails the pull again but this time it is close to Pandya at deep mid-wicket. Pandya gets his both hands but fails to hold on. It goes in his palm and pops out. It boucnes just inside the rope and goes to the fence as Pandya tries to stop it.
5.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Wade continues to find the fence. A shortish ball around middle, Wade pulls it over mid-wicket and finds the fence. 50 is up for Australia in style.
Shardul Thakur is back on.
Follow the Australia vs India 2020-21 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 10.1 overs, Australia are 95/2. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Australia vs India 2020-21 today match between Australia and India. Everything related to Australia and India match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Australia vs India live score. Do check for Australia vs India scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.