Australia vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Australia vs India 2020-21
Live Updates of Today Match between Australia vs India from Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
So, the target for India to take an unassailable lead in this T20I series is 195 in 20 overs. Now, it is up to their batters to put up a show. Can they do it? Or will Australia level the series? We will soon find out on the other side of the break as we bring the chase.
India's bowling was a pale shadow of their heroics in the first T20I. The biggest disappointment was Yuzvendra Chahal who was sent on a leather hunt in his 4 overs. He ended with just a wicket conceding 51 runs. The pacers too were not spared and only Natarajan looked in control as he ended with a couple of wickets. To go with poor bowling some sloppy fielding and dropped catches made life tough for them in the middle.
After being put in to bat, Australia's new skipper Matthew Wade made it clear that they are here to fight as he went after India's new-ball bowlers. Though D'Arcy Short was sent packing early but not before he added 47 with Wade for the first wicket. Wade in the company of Smith ensured that they continue to take the aggressive route as the duo kept the scoreboard ticking. Though a miscommunication ended Wade's innings soon after he reached his fifty, Smith then with Maxwell and Henriques managed to score big and freely.
A brilliant start to the innings from Australia and they have managed to keep the momentum going despite losing wickets. In the end, they have done well to finish it off in style. They amassed 60 in the last 5 overs. That's some serious batting from them.
19.6 overs (3 Runs) In the air... safe! That went miles in the air. A length ball around off and middle, Stoinis goes for the slog but this time he miscues the shot. It goes high in the air towards square leg. The fielder from that position charges ahead and tries to catch but he fails to get there. Chahar too tries to get to the ball but it lands right in between. The batters take three. Australia end with 194/5.
19.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Spanked! Poor from Chahar. He bowls it short and wide outside off, Stoinis rides the bounce and slaps it over backward point for a maximum. 14 from the over so far.
19.4 overs (3 Runs) Three more! This time Pandya saves one for India. Top shot from Sams though. Full and wide outside off, Sams drills it wide of the long off fielder. Pandya runs to his left and does well to stop the ball.
19.3 overs (3 Runs) Three! Full and wide outside off, Stoinis slices it over point. Samson from deep cover runs to his left and makes a diving stop. Saves a run for his side.
19.2 overs (0 Run) Nicely bowled. Shortish and just around off, Stoinis looks to scoop it over the leg side but he has to adjust as Chahar bowls it short. Stoinis looks to help it via pull but gets an inside edge to the keeper.
19.1 overs (2 Runs) Slower one from Chahar. Stoinis mistimes it over the bowler's head. Two taken before Pandya from long off can move to his right.
Deepak Chahar to bowl the final over of the innings. 3-0-31-0 from him so far. Can he finish it off in style?
18.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over! The last ball is hit for a boundary but still a wonderfull spell from Natarajan. Short and wide outside off, Sams cuts it wide of the deep cover fielder for a boundary.
18.5 overs (1 Run) Off cutter this time. Stoinis can only push it to long off for one. Superb over so far. Can he end it well?
18.4 overs (1 Run) Goes full this time. Sams looks to flick but misses. Loud appeal from KL Rahul but not out says the umpire.
Who will it be with the bat now? Daniel Sams the debutant walks out to bat now.
18.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! There is a clear spike as the ball gets closer to the bat, spots the RTS. It was a late call from the umpire but he has got it right. A length ball outside off, Henriques looks to hit it down the ground but misses. Rahul takes the catch and appeals along with the bowler. The umpire takes quite sometime before raising his finger. Henriques goes for the review quickly. Replays roll in. Hotspot spots nothing but there is a spike which is detected by the RTS. Henriques has to go.
Review for caught behind taken upstairs. Let's see what the replays have to say. HotSpot comes on and there is nothing on it. RTS comes on now and it shows a spike. Henriques keep on walking as the on-field call stays.
18.2 overs (1 Run) Low full toss, Stoinis pushes it towards cover where Chahar makes a stop with a dive. A single taken.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Full and wide outside off, Henriques drives it to long off and gets a single.
Who will bowl the penultimate over? It will be T Natarajan. 3-0-12-1 from him so far.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Single to end the 18th! Darted outside off on a shortish length, Henriques sweeps it to deep mid-wicket for a run. An expensive day for Chahal with the ball comes to an end. 4-0-55-1 are his figures.
Out walks Marcus Stoinis. Can he lay the finishing touches to the Aussie innings?
17.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Pandya juggles and manages to hold on this time. Flat and outside off, Smith dances down again and this time he looks to clear long off but this time he had to reach out so he does't get all of it. It goes to the left of Pandya at long off. He gets his both hands but it pops out. However, he keeps his eyes on the ball and holds on. Chahal gets his revenge.
17.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Smith finds the maximum this time. Chahal tossed it up and bowled it closer. Smith jumps out of his crease and hammers it over the bowler's head. It goes over the fence for half a dozen.
17.3 overs (0 Run) A dot now! Smart from Chahal. Top class, says Rahul from behind the sticks. Smith makes room, Chahal goes wide. Smith cannot reach out this time.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up wide and very full, Henriques can only push it to long off for a run.
17.1 overs (2 Runs) Flatter and around off, Henriques sweeps it wide of the deep square leg fielder for a couple.
16.6 overs (2 Runs) Couple of runs to end the over! Short and outside off, it is pulled wide of long on for two. Just 6 from Thakur's last over.
16.5 overs (0 Run) A dot now! Fine bowling form him. Very full ball around middle, Smith can only push it back to the bowler. Thakur picks the ball and has a shy at the striker's end as Smith was looking for the run. He misses.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Good length and outside off, cut to deep point for one.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Length ball outside off, Smith goes hard at it as he looks to cut but the ball takes the inner half. A single.
16.2 overs (1 Run) In the air... safe! Full and on the pads, Henriques looks to flick but gets a leading edge. The ball this time falls shrot of Chahar. A single.
16.1 overs (2 Runs) Full and on middle, Henriques looks to slog it over long on but mistimes it. It lands well short of the fielder. Samson there misfiuelds and they get two.
Bowling change! Shardul Thakur to bowl out. 3-0-32-1 from him so far.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Follows the batsman and bowls it full. Henriques looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pad. The ball goes to short third man and they take a leg bye.
15.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Henriques goes bang! That sounded really sweet. Flat and around off, Henriques walks towards the off side and slams it over deep square leg for a biggie.
15.5 overs (4 Runs) WIDE! And they have run three. Smith is not a good left handed batsman. He goes early for the switch hit and Chahal sees it. He bowls it a bit wider off him, Smith misses the reverse sweep and the keeper, KL Rahul too fails to collect it cleanly. The ball goes past him and towards fine leg, By the time the fielders from short third man and short fine leg do the cleaning up act the batters take an easy three runs.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, Henriques eases a run through mid off.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Chahal bowls it flat, Smith backs away and looks to go over extra cover but the ball takes the inner half and goes to square leg for one.
15.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! HAMMERED! Smith on the charge now. Tossed up and around middle and leg, Smith dances down the track and slams it over long on for a biggie. Swung across the line and made a decent connection to clear the fence.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up and on middle, pushed down to long off for one.
