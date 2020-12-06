Australia vs India: Australia vs India 2020-21 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Australia vs India from Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Have some of that. A length ball around off, Dhawan moves a step on the off side and clobbers it over deep mid-wicket for a maximum. Another big over for the Indians. 13 off it.
4.5 overs (1 Run) Edgy! Length and just outside off, Rahul looks to drive but gets an inside edge. The ball goes to short fine leg and they sneak a quick single that brings up 50.
4.4 overs (0 Run) Full and wide, driven straight to the cover fielder.
4.3 overs (1 Run) Length and around off, Dhawan taps it on the off side and gets to the other end quickly.
4.2 overs (1 Run) Punches the next ball down to deep point and gets to the other end.
4.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! SHOT! Superb shot! Full and wide outside off, Rahul reaches out and creams it through point for a boundary.
Sean Abbott is brought back into the attack. 1-0-4-0 for him so far.
3.6 overs (1 Run) A single and it is 19 from the over. Flat and on middle, Rahul flicks it to long on and keeps the strike for the next over. Big Show has been given the taste of his own medicine by these two in this over.
3.5 overs (1 Run) Flat and just outside off again, this time Dhawan chops it towards point for one. 18 from the over so far.
3.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cut away and cut away superbly! Flat and just outside off, Dhawan waits on the back foot and cuts it past the diving backward point fielder. Short third man gives it a chase but comes second.
3.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Dhawan goes bang now! Maxwell getting some treatment here. He once again tosses it up and bowls it around middle, Dhawan got down on one knee and slammed it over deep mid-wicket for a biggie.
3.2 overs (3 Runs) On the pads again, Rahul paddles it down to fine leg. Before the short fine leg fielder can get to the ball, they take three.
3.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Maxwell's welcomed with a boundary. He tossed it up but bowled it on the pads of Rahul who got down and swept it hard over short fine leg for a boundary.
Glenn Maxwell to roll his arm over.
2.6 overs (4 Runs) EDGY FOUR! India won't mind though. Expensive start from Tye. Full and wide outside off, Dhawan looks to go over extra cover but he gets a thick outside edge. There is no one in the slip. It goes past the bowler and into the third man fence.
2.5 overs (1 Run) Short and wide outside off, cut to deep point for a single.
2.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Hammered! The no ball is costly for Tye and Australia. Full and wide outside off, Rahul slams it over covers and it goes all the way.
2.4 overs (1 Run) NO BALL! Swing and a miss! A length ball just outside off, Rahul goes for the hoick on the leg side but makes no connection. Hang on! Tye has overstepped. Free Hit coming up.
2.3 overs (2 Runs) Full toss on middle, Rahul flicks but he doesn't time it well. It goes to deep square leg for two.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Another loud appeal but the umpire is unmoved again. This time Australia is not going to take the review. A length ball around off and middle, Rahul looks to work it on the leg side but misses to get struck on the pad. A massive appeal but it has been turned down. The Aussies do not risk the review this time as they have burnt one already.
2.1 overs (1 Run) NOT OUT! Pitching outside leg and Dhawan will stay. Very full ball on the pads, Dhawan looks to flick but misses. They all appeal but nothing from the umpire. Wade has a word with the bowler and then calls for the DRS. Replays roll in! There is nothing on RTS and nothing on Hotspot either. What does the Ball Tracker says? Pitching outside leg. Dhawan is safe. Australia lose their one of the reviews. In the end, the batsmen take a leg bye.
Matthew Wade takes a review for LBW against Dhawan. Let's see what the replays show. It is a fair delivery as Hot Spot comes in but it detects nothing. RTS comes in now and it too shows no spike. Ball Tacker comes on and it shows that the ball is pitching outside leg. Dhawan survives and Australia lose a review.
Just the one over for Daniel Sams as Andrew Tye comes onto bowl now.
1.6 overs (1 Run) Just a single on the last ball. Good start from Abbott too. Shortish and outside off, Dhawan forces it to sweeper cover for one.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Great shot but for nothing. Full and wide outside off, Dhawan drills the drive but finds the cover-point fielder.
1.4 overs (1 Run) Short and wide outside off, Rahul cuts it hard to deep point for a single. Width offered and Rahul went hard at it but they have a protection in the deep. Abbott bowling to his field here.
1.3 overs (1 Run) Dhawan is off the mark in a streaky fashion. A length ball outside off, Dhawan looks to drive but gets a thick outside edge that goes to third man for one.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller and outside off, Dhawan times it well but finds the cover fielder.
1.1 overs (1 Run) Full and around off, Rahul pushes it towards mid off. He does so with soft hands and they get the single easily.
Who will it be with the ball from the other hand? Sean Abbott it will be.
0.6 over (1 Run) Single to end the opening over! Full and around middle, Rahul flicks it to the right side of the mid on fielder and calls for a run. This time Dhawan responds and they get it easily. 5 off the opening over.
0.5 over (2 Runs) Shortish and outside off, Rahul drives it through the gap between point and short third man. Abbott from deep point does well to get to the ball to his left. Keeps the batters down to two.
0.4 over (0 Run) Shortish and around off, poked towards short third man man. Rahul wanted the single but Dhawan shows no interest.
0.3 over (2 Runs) Rahul is up and running now! Short and just around off, Rahul guides it wide of the deep point fielder and scampers back for the second.
0.2 over (0 Run) Sams goes past the bat this time. This one goes away after pitching around off. Rahul looks to drive but is beaten. Good start from Sams.
Time for the chase then! The Aussie players have taken the field out in the middle. KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan are the Indian openers. Daniel Sams will start with the ball.
0.1 over (0 Run) Sams is right on the money! A length ball around middle, Rahul looks to work it on the leg side but the ball comes back in just a touch and bounces extra to hit him high on the pad.
