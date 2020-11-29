Australia vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Australia vs India 2020-21 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Australia vs India from Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
49.3 overs (6 Runs) Six! Played towards mid wicket.
49.2 overs (2 Runs) DROPPED! Fifty for Maxwell!
49.1 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! It has brushed the pads! Yorker outside off, Maxwell looks to play the reverse paddle but seesmto have missed it.
48.6 overs (2 Runs) Very full outside off, Henriques drives it through extra cover and picks up a couple. Good thing for Australia as Maxwell will be on strike for the final over.
Who will come out next to bat?
48.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Goes straight into the hands of mid off. Labuschagne was aiming to go over mid off but fails to get the elevation. Bumrah gets his first wicket of the game but he has been expensive. End of a good innings from Labuschagne. Full and on off, Labuschagne looks to lift it over mid off but does not get the elevation. Mayank Agarwal takes the catch comfortably.
48.4 overs (1 Run) Shami keeps on dishing full tosses. This one is on middle, Maxwell heaves it to deep square leg and crosses over for a run.
48.3 overs (1 Run) Another low full toss, Marnus makes room and then drives it wide of mid off for a single.
48.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Clever! Labuschagne says if you can do it, Maxwell, so can I. Low full toss on off, Labuschagne shuffles across and then paddles it over short fine leg for a boundary.
48.1 overs (2 Runs) Very full on the pads, Labuschagne makes room and then flicks it to deep mid-wicket for a couple.
47.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Wow, this is simply superb from Maxwell! He is tough to stop if he bats like this. Another full one outside off, Maxwell reverse paddles it to third man. 13 from the over.
47.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Extravagant! Terrific! Australai are rollicking along. Full on off, Maxwell bends and then reverse paddles it over short third man for a boundary.
47.4 overs (1 Run) Gets some bat on it! Full toss on middle, Labuschagne looks to heave but gets an inside edge and it goes towards square leg for a single. Rahul appeals but there was bat on it.
47.3 overs (1 Run) Slower ball outside off, Maxwell shuffles across to the off side and then works it to deep square leg for a single.
47.2 overs (2 Runs) A couple now! Very full outside off, Maxwell thrashes it wide of long off and before he can come around, a couple taken.
47.1 overs (1 Run) Shami dishes a yorker on middle, Marnus tucks it to deep mid-wicket for a single. A single to start the over.
46.6 overs (1 Run) Full toss on middle, Labuschagne flays it to deep mid-wicket and keeps the strike for the next over with a single. 12 from the over.
46.5 overs (2 Runs) Low full toss outside off, Labuschagne drives it through the cover-point region and picks up a couple. The fielder throws it to Rahul who whips the bails off but Labuschagne is in. 350 up for Australia.
46.4 overs (1 Run) Yorker on off, Maxwell digs it out to cover for a single.
46.3 overs (1 Run) An appeal for LBW turned down! Very full around off, Labuschagne looks to paddle but misses and gets hit on the pads. Rahul is keen for the LBW but Bumrah is not. The umpire shakes his head as well. Probably going outside off. A leg bye taken.
46.2 overs (1 Run) Slower short ball on middle, Mawell waits for it and then pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
46.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Woah! That is why Maxwell rated so highly! Incredible hitting from Maxwell. Brilliant. Full ball outside off, slower in pace, Maxwell spots it early, gets down on a knee and smashes it over extra cover for a maximum. 50-run partnership comes up and in double quick time.
45.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end the over! Shami looks for the yorker but ends up bowling a full toss on middle, Maxwell misses out as he heaves it to deep mid-wicket for just a run.
45.5 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, Labuschagne drives it to deep cover for a single.
45.4 overs (3 Runs) Just over the fielder! Three taken. Slower ball outside off, Maxwell goes on his knees and then lifts it over the point fielder. It lands safely and the batters take three.
45.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Powered! That is massive! Short ball on off, Maxwell was ready for it and then swivels and pulls it over deep mid-wicket for a biggie.
45.2 overs (1 Run) Slower ball outside off, Marnus guides it to short third man for a single. Labuschagne is not happy as he wanted to hit it a bit to the right of the fielder.
45.1 overs (1 Run) Length ball outside off, Maxwell shuffles across and then punches it to deep cover for a single.
Match Reports
- Australia vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Australia vs India 2020-21 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Australia vs India: Australia vs India 2020-21 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Australia vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Australia vs India 2020-21 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Australia vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Australia vs India 2020-21 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Australia vs India: Australia vs India 2020-21 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Australia vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Australia vs India 2020-21 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Australia vs India: Australia vs India 2020-21 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Australia vs India: Australia vs India 2020-21 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Australia vs India: Australia vs India 2020-21 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Follow the Australia vs India 2020-21 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 49.4 overs, Australia are 388/4. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Australia vs India 2020-21 today match between Australia and India. Everything related to Australia and India match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Australia vs India live score. Do check for Australia vs India scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.