Australia vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Australia vs India 2020-21 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Australia vs India from Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
44.6 overs (2 Runs) Excellent running. Jadeja uses the slowness of the ball to help it through mid-wicket with soft hands and then charges back for the second. 12 from the over, 24 in the last 2. India are 303/5 after 45. Australia were 326/3.
44.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE. Full and well outside off, left alone.
What happened there? The umpire signalled over but he was then reminded by the third umpire that there is one ball left. Remember that no ball call?
44.5 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, pushed down to long on for a run. 300 UP FOR INDIA. 90 more needed from 31 balls.
44.4 overs (1 Run) Around middle and leg, worked through square leg for a run. The stand moves to 10 from 6 balls.
44.3 overs (1 Run) Outside off, pushed down to long off for a single.
44.2 overs (0 Run) Lucky to get away with that. Full and outside off, Pandya swings hard but misses.
44.2 overs (2 Runs) Yorker, around off, dug out past the bowler towards long off for a single. Hang on. The third umpire comes into play. IT IS A NO BALL! Cummins has overstepped by a big margin.
44.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That will help Pandya, if Jadeja contributes. A short ball, around middle, Jadeja swivels and pulls it through square leg. The fielder from mid-wicket races to his left, dives but the ball beats him!
43.6 overs (2 Runs) Short and outside off, punched through the covers for a couple. 12 from the over but the wicket of Rahul as well. Zampa's figures read 9-0-60-1. India need 99 in 6 overs.
43.5 overs (1 Run) Down the leg side, swept through mid-wicket for a single.
Ravindra Jadeja walks out. All he needs to do is give Hardik the strike.
43.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Rahul's knock ends. Tossed up delivery wide outside off, Rahul gets down to play the mighty slog but there is no pace on the ball. All he gets is a massive top edge. Josh Hazlewood takes it calmly, reverse cup, on a knee, at short third man. A fine, fine, effort from KL. Has given India a real chance. 102 more needed from 38 balls.
43.3 overs (2 Runs) Full and outside off, Rahul looks to go over, inside out but slices it. Cover runs back but cannot get to the ball. Two runs taken.
43.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! The wind takes the ball over. Full and outside off, Rahul comes down the track and looks to go big but mistimes it. Long off keeps himself interested but the ball just tips over his leap.
43.1 overs (1 Run) Outside off, punched wide of long off for a run.
Big over. Adam Zampa is called back. 8-0-48-0 so far.
42.6 overs (1 Run) On a length outside off, another cutter, Pandya looks to cut but mistimes it through the covers. A run taken. India are 279/4 after 43. Australia were 307/3.
42.5 overs (1 Run) IN THE AIR... SAFE! Nearly a wicket for Australia. A length ball, outside off, Rahul looks to play the upper cut but the ball sticks in the deck. As a result, comes very slowly and KL is already through his shot. Gets a top edge which goes high in the air. Aaron Finch runs across to his right from backward point but does not dive. A single taken.
42.4 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, punched through the covers for one more.
42.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cracking shot. Short and outside off, pulled over square leg for a boundary!
42.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off, punched through the covers for a single.
42.1 overs (1 Run) Excellent stop from Adam Zampa. Wide yorker outside off, Hardik squeezes it out through third man where Zampa dives to his right at short third man. Does not stop it cleanly but does well enough to parry it to backward point. A single taken. 119 more needed from 47 balls.
41.6 overs (0 Run) A length ball, on leg, KL looks to paddle but gets an inside edge onto the pad. The ball lobs in the air but does not carry to Carey.
41.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! VIOLENCE! A high full toss on the stumps, Rahul backs away and hammers it through cover. Ashton Agar, the substitute runs across to his right, dives, perhaps gets a hand to it but the ball bursts through! The umpires refer it upstairs to check whether it bounced or hit the ropes on the full. The latter it is, as per the replays. The stand moves to 45 from 42 balls.
FOUR? OR A SIX? Seems like the latter. It is.
41.4 overs (0 Run) A full toss, outside off, Rahul backs away, swings hard but misses.
41.3 overs (1 Run) A slower short ball, mistimed towards long on for a single.
41.2 overs (2 Runs) Very full, on off, heaved down to long on for a couple.
Josh Hazlewood returns. 8-0-49-2 so far.
41.1 overs (1 Run) Wide yorker outside off, squeezed through point for a single. 129 more needed from 53 balls.
40.6 overs (0 Run) A full toss outside off, HP looks to play through the off side but misses! What an over from Cummins - 6 dot balls and a wide! India are 260/4 after 41 overs. Australia were 288/2 at this stage.
40.5 overs (0 Run) Pandya gets across his stumps, Cummins bowls an off cutter, wide outside off, the batsman looks to pull but gets an under edge which bounces on its way to Alex Carey.
40.4 overs (0 Run) Another slower ball, on a length, outside off, Hardik has a mighty swing and misses again.
40.3 overs (0 Run) A slower ball, on a length, wide outside off, HP gets across and looks to pull but misses.
40.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE. Cummins gets away with a full toss but not with the wide. Pandya misses his slash but the ball is well outside off this time.
40.2 overs (0 Run) A full ball, outside off, Hardik lets it go, thinking it will be a wide but it is inside the guideline.
40.1 overs (0 Run) A short ball, outside off, slapped to extra cover.
