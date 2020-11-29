Australia vs India: Australia vs India 2020-21 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Australia vs India from Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
37.6 overs (1 Run) Not a bad over from Starc despitre being hit for a six. Length ball outside off, Rahul drives it to deep cover for a single.
37.5 overs (0 Run) On a length on off, punched to point.
37.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Right off the middle! After three dot balls, Rahul finally, manages to get hold of one. Short on middle, Rahul thrashes it over the deep mid-wicket region for a biggie.
37.3 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on middle, Rahul pushes it down to mid off.
37.2 overs (0 Run) Full outside off, Rahul pushes it to point where Smith dives and makes a good stop.
37.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on middle, Rahul defends it back to the bowler.
36.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Crunched! Full on middle, Pandya smashes it over deep mid-wicket for a biggie. 153 needed in 13 overs.
36.5 overs (0 Run) A big appeal for caught behind but it is turned down! Short ball down the leg side, Pandya rocks on his back foot and then looks to pull but misses. Carey is interested for a caught behind the umpire shakes his head. Shouldn't it be a wide if there was no bat?
36.4 overs (1 Run) Fullish ball outside off, Rahul drives it to deep cover and crosses over for a run.
36.3 overs (1 Run) EDGY! Back of a length ball outside off, Pandya looks to punch it off the back foot but it takes the outside edge and it goes towards third man for a single.
36.2 overs (0 Run) PLAY AND A MISS! Good length ball outside off, Pandya looks to cut but fails to get any bat on it.
36.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on middle, worked to mid-wicket.
35.6 overs (1 Run) Tossed up outside off, Pandya drives it to deep cover for a single.
35.5 overs (0 Run) Quicker on middle, Pandya defends it back to the bowler.
35.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter on off, punched off the back foot for a single.
35.3 overs (0 Run) On off, punched off the back foot.
35.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball outside off, Pandya cuts it through cover-point for a single.
35.1 overs (1 Run) Flighted outside off, Rahul drives it to deep cover for a single.
Match Reports
- Australia vs India: Australia vs India 2020-21 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Australia vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Australia vs India 2020-21 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Australia vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Australia vs India 2020-21 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Australia vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Australia vs India 2020-21 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Australia vs India: Australia vs India 2020-21 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Australia vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Australia vs India 2020-21 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Australia vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Australia vs India 2020-21 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 38.0 overs, India, chasing a target of 390, are 244/4. The live updates of Australia vs India scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Australia vs India 2020-21. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Australia vs India 2020-21 today match, ball by ball commentary, Australia vs India, Australia vs India live score, Australia vs India scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Australia vs India 2020-21 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.