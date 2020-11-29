Australia vs India: Australia vs India 2020-21 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Australia vs India from Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
34.4 overs (1 Run) 1 run, played towards third man.
34.3 overs (1 Run) Shortish ball on middle, Kohli pulls it to deep square leg for a single.
34.2 overs (1 Run) On a length on off, Rahul defends it to the cover region and picks up a single.
34.1 overs (1 Run) Good length ball outside off, Kohli uses his feet and then lifts it towards the deep cover region for a single.
33.6 overs (1 Run) Quicker on middle, punched down to long on for a single.
33.5 overs (0 Run) On middle, worked to mid-wicket.
33.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter ball on middle, Kohli defends it out.
33.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely shot from Kohli! He needs to continue! Flighted ball outside off, Kohli dances down the track and powers it over the extra cover region for a boundary.
33.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball outside off, Rahul punches it to deep cover for a single.
33.1 overs (1 Run) Flighted ball outside off, Kohli drives it to deep cover for a single.
DRINKS! India are fighting and fighting hard. Kohli and Rahul are building a solid partnership but they would know that the job is not done yet and would want to continue and register a huge partnership. Australia, on the other hand, would know that one wicket would put them back on the ascendancy. They need to be calm and bowl tight lines and lengths.
DRINKS BREAK. Actually, it was not scheduled. One of the batsmen needed some attention to his bat. ADAM ZAMPA was even ready to bowl but then it was taking a bit too long. So the umpires called for refreshments. India are in an excellent position. They have planned their run chase well and with the likes of Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja still to come, they will back themselves to chase down 176 in 17 overs. Interestingly, Australia were 209/2 at this stage, so India are not behind at all.
32.6 overs (0 Run) On off, defended out. 11 from the over.
32.5 overs (0 Run) On a length on off, Rahul pushes it back to the bowler.
32.4 overs (0 Run) An appeal for LBW turned down! Good length ball on off, Rahul looks to paddle but misses and gets hit on the pads. Hazlewood appeals but the umpire is not interested. Probably a bit too high.
32.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cut and cut away nicely! Rahul is on the charge! Good length ball outside off, Rahul cuts it through cover-point for another boundary.
32.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Powered! Rahul has got his eye in now and will now look for the big shots. Short ball on middle, Rahul pulls it to the deep mid-wicket region for a boundary.
32.1 overs (3 Runs) Leading edge but safe! Full ball on middle, Kohli, seeing the mid on fielder up in the circle looks to go over mid on but gets a leading edge. Luckily for him, it lands safely. Ashton Agar, the substitute fielder, chases after it and pulls it back in. The umpires check whether it is a clean save and it is. Three taken.
Josh Hazlewood is back on. 5-0-26-1 are his figures so far.
31.6 overs (0 Run) Back of a length ball outside off, Rahul punches it to cover and wants a single but Kohli sends him back.
31.5 overs (1 Run) 50-run stand comes up between Kohli and Rahul! But the job is not done yet and they need to make this a big one in order to get India home. Fullish ball on off, Kohli defends it to cover for a single.
31.4 overs (1 Run) Short ball around off, Rahul pulls it to deep square leg for a single.
31.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Up and over! India need much more of these! Shortish on off, Rahul shuffles across and then pulls it over deep square leg for a maximum.
31.2 overs (1 Run) Length ball on middle, Kohli flicks it to deep mid-wicket and crosses over for a single.
31.1 overs (1 Run) Slower short ball on middle, Rahul is early into his pull and it comes off the lower half of the bat and it goes towards deep square leg. A single taken.
30.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Spoils the over a bit! 7 from the over but still below the required run rate. Full ball outside off, Kohli drives it past the cover-point fielder for a boundary. 197 needed in 114 balls.
30.5 overs (1 Run) On a length outside off, Rahul punches it to deep cover for a single.
30.4 overs (2 Runs) A couple now! Low full toss outside off, Rahul drives it through cover-point. Labuschagne runs across, slides and makes a good top. Two taken.
30.3 overs (0 Run) A bouncer around middle, Rahul ducks under it.
30.2 overs (0 Run) PLAY AND A MISS! Another dot. Good length ball outside off, Rahul looks to drive but the ball beats his bat and it goes to the keeper.
30.1 overs (0 Run) Short ball outside off, Rahul cuts it towards point for nothing.
Match Reports
- Australia vs India: Australia vs India 2020-21 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Australia vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Australia vs India 2020-21 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Australia vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Australia vs India 2020-21 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Australia vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Australia vs India 2020-21 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Australia vs India: Australia vs India 2020-21 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Australia vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Australia vs India 2020-21 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 34.5 overs, India, chasing a target of 390, are 225/4. The live updates of Australia vs India scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Australia vs India 2020-21. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Australia vs India 2020-21 today match, ball by ball commentary, Australia vs India, Australia vs India live score, Australia vs India scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Australia vs India 2020-21 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.