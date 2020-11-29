Australia vs India: Australia vs India 2020-21 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Australia vs India from Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
19.6 overs (1 Run) Short ball on middle, Kohli pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single. 264 needed in 30 overs.
19.5 overs (1 Run) On middle, Iyer drives it down to long on for a single.
19.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Finally, some intent shown by Iyer and India. They need to put pressure on Maxwell. Floated on middle, Iyer reverse sweeps it over point for a boundary.
19.3 overs (1 Run) Short ball on middle, Kohli punches it to deep cover for a single.
19.2 overs (2 Runs) EDGY! Tossed up on off, Kohli dances down and looks to flick but gets a leading edge which goes past the cover fielder. Two taken.
19.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter on middle, Iyer punches it down to long on for a single.
18.6 overs (1 Run) Low full toss, Iyer works it down to long on and takes a run.
18.5 overs (1 Run) Length ball outside off, Kohli drives it to the deep cover region and picks up a single.
18.4 overs (0 Run) Length ball on off, Kohli pushes it to mid off.
18.3 overs (0 Run) PLAY AND A MISS! Length ball outside of,f Kohli makes room and then looks to drive but gets beaten.
18.2 overs (1 Run) Shortish on middle, Iyer pulls it wide of mid-wicket and only a single is taken.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Good drive but just a single. Full ball outside off, Kohli smashes it but the cover fielder makes a half stop and it rolls to mid off. Just a single.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Flighted on middle, Kohli uses his feet and then works it to the leg side to keep the strike for the next over with a single.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter on the pads, Iyer tucks it to deep square leg and crosses over for a single.
17.4 overs (0 Run) Quicker on middle, punched back to the bowler.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on middle, Kohli flicks it to deep mid-wicket and takes a run.
17.2 overs (0 Run) Flighted on middle, Kohli uses his feet and then plays it back to the bowler.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Floated on middle, Iyer flicks it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
Glenn Maxwell is into the attack.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Short ball on middle, Iyer pulls it to mid-wicket where the fielder makes a terrific stop and keeps it down to just a single.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Short ball on middle, Kohli pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Fullish ball on middle, Shreyas tucks it down to long on and crosses over for a run.
16.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Short ball around middle, Iyer lets it go. Wided.
16.3 overs (1 Run) On a length on off, Kohli dances down and looks to punch. It goes off the inside half towards mid off and a single is taken.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Length ball outside off, Iyer drives it to deep cover for a run.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on middle, Kohli works it down to long on for a run.
Time for some refreshments. India certainly batting a lot better than the previous game. Yes, the required rate has already touched 8.5 but if wickets are in hand, big scores can be attained. After 16 overs, India are 101/2. Australia were 101/0. So really, it is all about the wickets, isn't it? The Aussies scored 272 in their last 30 overs. Break it down further. They were 117/0 after 20, 187/2 after 30, 275/2 after 40 and 114 runs in the last 10. So you can get 120 in the last 10 overs here, if you have wickets in hand. Here comes MOISES HENRIQUES.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, Kohli works it down to long on for a single.
15.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter and outside off, Kohli guides it to short third man.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Shortish and outside off, Iyer punches it towards deep cover and collects a run. 100 up for India.
15.3 overs (0 Run) Tossed up outside off, Iyer prods forward and defends it to cover.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball outside off, Kohli pushes it to deep cover for a run.
15.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up outside off, Kohli lunges forward and looks to drive but it takes the inside half of the bat and rolls to cover.
Match Reports
- Australia vs India: Australia vs India 2020-21 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Australia vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Australia vs India 2020-21 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Australia vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Australia vs India 2020-21 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 20.1 overs, India, chasing a target of 390, are 127/2. The live updates of Australia vs India scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Australia vs India 2020-21. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Australia vs India 2020-21 today match, ball by ball commentary, Australia vs India, Australia vs India live score, Australia vs India scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Australia vs India 2020-21 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.