Australia vs India: Australia vs India 2020-21 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
19.6 overs (0 Run) Outside off, pushed straight to point.
19.5 overs (0 Run) Now this is a good stop. Finch punches this through the covers, looks for a single but the fielder gets across to his right and stops it.
19.4 overs (0 Run) Now this is flicked, but straight to square leg.
19.3 overs (1 Run) Full and outside leg, Warner looks to play the reverse sweep but top-edges it over the keeper. Just a single.
19.2 overs (0 Run) This is smashed straight to mid off.
19.1 overs (1 Run) Outside off, slapped to deep cover for a single.
18.6 overs (0 Run) Quicker one, punched back to the bowler.
18.5 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, Warner blocks it towards the bowler, well, a bit to his right, because Chahal has to dive to half-stop it, parrying it towards cover.
18.4 overs (1 Run) Works this towards long on for one more.
18.3 overs (0 Run) Comes down the track again, looks to go big but is not to the pitch of the ball. Gets a thick inside edge onto his boot. He wants to get going here, Finch. Looks itchy. Something is going to give.
18.2 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, Finch comes down the track and looks to flick but misses and is hit on the pads.
18.1 overs (1 Run) A touch short, coming in, worked through mid-wicket for a single.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Comes down the track and works it to the right of short fine leg for one.
17.5 overs (1 Run) The arm ball, outside off, punched through the covers for one more.
17.4 overs (0 Run) Around off, flicked towards short mid-wicket.
17.3 overs (1 Run) The googly, around off, reverse swept towards short third man. It was mistimed, hence a run was taken.
17.2 overs (0 Run) Quicker ball, punched towards cover.
17.1 overs (1 Run) A misfield now. Virat Kohli it is. Full and outside off, Finch pushes it towards cover where Kohli takes his eyes off the ball and concedes a single.
16.6 overs (0 Run) Outside off, pushed back to the bowler.
16.5 overs (0 Run) Around off, flicked straight to short mid-wicket.
16.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Just over a leaping fielder at long on! Needed a Kieron Pollard to catch that. Full and around middle, Warner lunges and just looks to hit this. By no means, powerfully and perhaps hit it way too better than he would have liked. Luckily for him, it clears the fielder.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Punches this down to long on for a run.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off, punched wide of long off. The call is for two initially but the fielder charges in and makes them change their decision to a single.
16.1 overs (0 Run) Around off, flicked towards short mid-wicket.
15.6 overs (3 Runs) 100 COMES UP FOR AUSTRALIA. And it is raised by the opening pair again. Short and outside off, Warner punches this through the covers. The fielder makes a half-stop, slows down the pace of the ball but there is no one in the deep square of the wicket on that side. Deep point runs while the cover fielder get up and goes back as well. The latter gets there but by then, three runs are taken.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Around off, punched towards long on. Jadeja gets across to his right, tries to stop it but the ball goes through. One more run taken.
15.4 overs (1 Run) A controlled chip from Warner, getting it wide of who is that - Manish Pandey, is it? Seems so, at wide long on. A single taken.
15.3 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, driven towards the bowler.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Down the leg side, lapped perilously close to KL Rahul's gloves towards fine leg for a single.
15.1 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, watchfully defended.
