Australia vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Australia vs India 2020-21 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Australia vs India from Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Third boundary of the over! Another yorker from Starc but once again, Dhawan fetches a boundary. Yorker on middle, Dhawan gets an inside edge as he looks to defend and the ball goes to the fine leg region for a boundary. 16 runs coming in the over.
4.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This one is dispatched from Dhawan! Shortish outside off, Dhawan thrashes it over cover-point for a boundary.
4.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Luck favouring Dhawan at the moment! This was a terrific delivery from Starc but was unlucky. Yorker on middle, Dhawan looks to dig it out but it takes the inside edge and it goes to the fine leg region for a boundary.
4.3 overs (1 Run) On a length around off, Agarwal looks to defend but it takes the inside half of the bat and goes towards the keeper. A single taken before the keeper gets to it.
4.2 overs (1 Run) Length ball on off, Dhawan guides it to third man for a single.
4.1 overs (2 Runs) Uppish but safe! Good length ball on middle, Dhawan looks to go big on the leg side but it takes the top half of the bat and goes towards long on. Cummins runs back but it lands safely. Two taken.
3.6 overs (0 Run) Full on middle, Agarwal tucks it to mid-wicket. Another tight over from Hazlewood.
3.5 overs (2 Runs) Another misfield! Good length ball outside off, Agarwal punches it to cover-point where Labuschagne lets the ball through his legs and the batters come back for the second.
Warner is on the ground. He is looking in some pain. The physio is out to attend to him. Two of his teammates help him to get up. Not a good sign for Australia as he is their gun fielder. Hope so, there is nothing serious and he is fine.
3.4 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on off, Dhawan drives it wide of the mid off fielder for a single.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Carey is interested for caught behind but nothing from the umpire. Hazlewood bowls it short around middle, Dhawan looks to pull but misses. Carey appeals but the umpire is not interested.
3.2 overs (1 Run) Length ball on the pads, Agarwal tucks it to mid-wicket for a single.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Full ball on off, Agarwal prods forward and defends it to cover.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on middle, Dhawan defends it to cover. 5 from Starc's second over.
2.5 overs (1 Run) Good looking shot for just a single. Length ball outside off, Agarwal drives it to cover for a single.
2.4 overs (2 Runs) Another couple of runs! Back of a length ball on the pads, Agarwal tucks it through the mid-wicket region and picks up a couple of runs.
2.3 overs (0 Run) On a length on off, Agarwal looks to defend but it takes the inside half of the bat and goes back towards the keeper.
2.2 overs (2 Runs) Good length ball outside off, Agarwal pushes it to point where Smith misfields and allows the batters to pick up a couple of runs.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Length ball on off, Agarwal goes on his front foot and then pushes it to mid off.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Full ball on off, Dhawan shuffles across and then defends it to cover-point. Good comeback from Hazlewood after going for a boundary off the first ball.
1.5 overs (0 Run) On a length on middle, Dhawan blocks it back to the bowler.
1.4 overs (0 Run) On a length on middle, Dhawan defends it to the cover region.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Length ball outside off, Dhawan covers his stumps and lets it go to the keeper.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Dhawan defends it to point and shouts a loud no to his partner.
1.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! What a start from Dhawan! This was smashed! Full ball outside off, Dhawan thrashes it through the cover region for his first boundary of the game.
Who will bowl from the other end?
0.6 over (0 Run) 8 from the first over. Good length ball on off, Agarwal solidly defends it to the cover region. Good start from India.
0.5 over (0 Run) Back of a length ball outside off, Agarwal looks to cut but fails to get any bat on it.
0.4 over (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Agarwal prods forward and defends it to mid off.
0.3 over (4 Runs) FOUR! CREAMED! Starc has not started well at all again! Full outside off, Agarwal creams it through cover-point for a boundary.
0.2 over (0 Run) Much better from Starc! Good length ball outside off, Agarwal watches it carefully and then leaves it alone.
We are back for the run chase! The Australian players stride out to the middle, followed by Shikhar Dhawan and Mayank Agarwal. Can they chase down 390? Mitchell Starc will start with the ball.
0.1 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Familiar start from Starc! Does not get his radar right and Agarwal punishes it. Full ball on the pads, Agarwal nonchalantly flicks it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
Follow the Australia vs India 2020-21 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 5.3 overs, India, chasing a target of 390, are 40/0. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Australia vs India 2020-21 today match between Australia and India. Everything related to Australia and India match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Australia vs India live score. Do check for Australia vs India scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.