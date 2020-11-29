Australia vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Australia vs India 2020-21 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Australia vs India from Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
0.6 over (0 Run) Good shot for nothing! 4 from the first over from Shami. Fullish ball outside off, Warner drives but finds cover-point.
0.5 over (0 Run) An appeal for LBW turned down! Good bowling from Shami. Length ball on off, angling in. Warner looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads. Shami puts in a huge appeal but it is turned down.
0.4 over (0 Run) Shami comes around the wicket and bowls a good length ball on middle, Warner hops and defends it out onto the pitch.
0.3 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Warner and Australia are underway in some style. This was not a bad deelivery from Warner but a terrific shot. On a length around off, Warner actually walks towards the bowler. To negate the wing, perhaps? Cuts it through the cover-point region for a boundary.
0.2 over (0 Run) A solid defense this time from Warner. Good length ball on off, Warner prods forward and defends it to the cover region.
0.1 over (0 Run) A bouncer to start from Shami! A good one at that. Shami runs in and bowls a bouncer around middle, Warner ducks under it. The umpire signals the first bouncer for the over.
What is a good score in today's game? 250, perhaps? Because you do expect the pitch to slow down. New Zealand made 238. No, not here, but in a place closer from here. 238/3 IN 20 OVERS at Mount Maunganui! Boy, they have hammered the West Indian attack to all parts. Glenn Phillips' scintillating 108 from 51 has set a challenge to West Indian batters to showcase their power hitting. That is surely going to be a cracker! We shall keep you updated.
India (Unchanged playing XI) - Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.
Australia (Playing XI) - Aaron Finch (C), David Warner, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Moises Henriques (IN PLACE OF MARCUS STOINIS), Alex Carey (WK), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.
Indian skipper, Virat Kohli, says that they were rusty in the first ODI but that is not an excuse. Adds that they have not played ODIs for a while but the guys know what they have to do in this game. States that they need to show intensity on the field and capitalize on what comes their way. Informs that they are playing the same side.
Australian skipper, Aaron Finch, is asked about Marcus Stoinis first and the former confirms that the HULK IS OUT. Stresses that they do not want to take risks with fast bowlers and side injuries. Further says that he could be out for a couple of weeks and MOISES HENRIQUES replaces him.
TOSS time! The men concerned are out in the middle.
PITCH REPORT - There looks to be a decent coverage of grass and the deck has been used before, albeit not the one on Friday. There are some worn patches as well. So, while it could get a bit quicker, it could dry out as well in this heat and the effect will be seen in the second innings where it could slow down considerably.
WEATHER - It is scorching. 40 degrees! Belter of a day coming up. So the great Glenn McGrath reckons that you normally bat first at the SCG as it slows down in the second half of the game but even more so today, with the heat set to take toll on the players if they field first.
1-0 to Australia! Can India stay alive in the series? Yes, they looked rusty in the first game as they were defeated comprehensively. Their fielding was poor while the bowling was not upto the mark. But they are a strong side and one expects them to make a comeback strongly. Australia, on the other hand, were excellent with the willow in hand but just like India, they were inconsistent with the ball and would want to put up a more clinical show and win the series. Who will take the honours? Stay with us as we bring you the toss and the team updates.
