Australia vs India: Australia vs India 2020-21 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Australia vs India from Manuka Oval, Canberra. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end the over. Low full toss outside off, Rahul drives it to deep cover for a single.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Length ball on middle, Samson nudges it to mid-wicket for a single.
9.4 overs (2 Runs) Good length ball on the pads, Samson flicks it to the deep square leg region for a couple.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, Rahul drives it wide of long off and picks another run.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Full on off, Samson drives it to long off for a single.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Good length ball outside off, Rahul punches it to the off side for a single.
Moises Henriques is on now. He is Australia's 6th bowler today.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Flatter on middle, Rahul tucks it down to long on to keep the strike for the next over with a single.
8.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Swepson is struggling to find the right lengths at the moment. Another short ball on middle, Rahul pulls it to the deep mid-wicket region for a boundary.
8.4 overs (0 Run) That was lucky for KL Rahul. Quicker one on the pads, Rahul looks to pull but it takes the inside edge, hits the pads and almost rolls onto the stumps.
8.3 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Sanju flicks it to deep square leg for a single.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Loopy ball on middle, Samson defends it back to the bowler.
8.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Another short ball from Swepson and it has been put away. Short ball on middle, Samson rocks on his back foot and then whacks it over deep mid-wicket for a biggie. This will give him a lot of confidence.
7.6 overs (0 Run) On off, pushed to the cover region.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on middle, Samson works it to the leg side for a run.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Floated on middle, Rahul drives it to long on and takes a single.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter on the pads, nudged to deep square leg for another run.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball on middle, Rahul tucks it down to long on and crosses over for a run.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on the pads, Samson flicks it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
Adam Zampa is back at the other end.
6.6 overs (2 Runs) Shortish on middle, Rahul just works it to deep mid-wicket and calls Samson for the couple and they make it easily. India cross 50. A successful over comes to an end from Swepson.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Samson is off the mark! Flatter ball outside off, Samson punches it to deep cover for a single.
Sanju Samson, who is in India's side for this T20I, comes out to bat now.
6.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Kohli falls again to a leg spinner. He is disappointed with himself and just puts up a smile as he walks back. Swepson strikes in his first over and it is the big wicket of Virat Kohli. Flatter ball on off, it comes on a bit quicker than Kohli expected. Virat Kohli looks to play at it but it takes the top edge and lobs towards the left of the bowler. Swepson moves to that side and takes the catch. Big wicket for Australia.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Short and on off, Rahul works it down to long on for a single.
6.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Kohli missed out on the rank long-hop in the first ball but Rahul does not. This is way too short from Swepson and he bowls it on middle. Rahul swivels and then pulls it to the deep square leg region for a boundary.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Swepson starts with a rank long-hop on middle, Kohli pulls it uppishly towards deep mid-wicket where it falls short. Just a single.
The second legspinner is on now. Mitchell Swepson it is.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Full and on off, the Indian vice-captain pushes it back to the bowler.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Just under the waist that one. KL looks at the square leg umpire but the umpire does not signal anything. Full toss to Rahul, it takes him by surprise. He manages to drive it down to mid on. Looks for a signal for a no ball but it does not come.
5.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Sent into the crowd. That has flown. Short ball, KL stands tall and pulls it mightily over deep mid-wicket for a maximum.
5.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Leading edge. But in no man's land. Full and on the pads of KL Rahul. He looks to glance but gets a leading edge. It flies over the vacant region behind square on the off side for a boundary.
5.2 overs (1 Run) On a length around off, VK comes down the track and pushes it in front of point for a single.
5.1 overs (1 Run) The first ball from Sean is on the pads of KL Rahul. It is tucked away to mid-wicket for a run.
Sean Abbott is into the attack.
