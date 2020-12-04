Australia vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Australia vs India 2020-21 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Australia vs India from Manuka Oval, Canberra. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
19.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Where does this one go? All the way.
19.4 overs (1 Run) Another yorker, it is on off, driven to cover for a single.
19.3 overs (0 Run) Yorker outside off, Sean Abbott backs away and looks to play at it but misses.
19.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off, stroked down to mid off for a single.
19.1 overs (3 Runs) That is cheeky. Full and outside off, Abbott gets across and paddles it over the keeper's head. It falls short of the long stop boundary and three runs are taken. This has become a very popular shot these days.
Mohammed Shami will bowl the final over.
18.6 overs (1 Run) Very full around off, driven down to long off for a single.
18.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This is bound to happen. At the end of the innings. Short ball, Sean swings well over the deep mid-wicket boundary for a six.
18.4 overs (0 Run) Pretty smart bowling. Saw that Abbott was looking to play the ramp shot. Natarajan bowls it well outside off. Sean Abbott shuffles across and goes through with the shot but misses.
18.3 overs (1 Run) Outside off, swung down to long off for a run.
18.2 overs (0 Run) Another yorker, it was outside off, Mitchell swings through the line but gets a toe edge. It goes short of Rahul behind the stumps. A dot. It was not a catch though.
Mitchell Swepson is the next batter in.
18.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! And the yorker Natarajan cleans his left-arm counterpart from Australia. The angle is very good for a left-arm seamer. What a debut he is having. It was a yorker on off and middle, Starc gives himself some room and looks to go big over covers. But he misses and the ball crashes into the sticks.
T Natarajan will bowl the 19th over.
17.6 overs (0 Run) Short ball, Sean swings across the line but misses.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Outside off, lofted over the covers for a run.
Mitchell Stac is the next man in.
17.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! Moises is dismissed. Fullish on middle, Henriques had moved to the off side a touch. He looks to swing it to the leg side but misses to get hit on the pads. An appeal for LBW is put and the umpire, Rod Tucker, raises his finger. Henriques gets to the other end and then flashes the 'T'. It is taken upstairs. Only bat can save Moises Henriques. But there is no bat, as confirmed from Hot Spot and Snicko. Ball Tracker just states the obvious - THREE REDS! The 6th wicket is down for the Aussies. They need 36 runs in 14 balls still.
Moises Henriques has been given out LBW! India did not look too confident but the on-field umpire was sure. Henriques takes the review. There is nothing on Ultra Edge and the HotSpot shows all reds. Review lost.
17.3 overs (2 Runs) Full and outside off, driven down to the left of long off for a couple.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off, pushed through cover-point for a run.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Deepak starts off with a slower bouncer outside off, Moises Henriques waits and then strokes it through the covers for one.
Sean Abbott comes out to bat. Deepak Chahar comes back on to bowl his final over.
16.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! What a spell of bowling this has been from Chahal. It was the last ball of his spell and he gets a wicket there as well. Matthew Wade has not had a good day. Tossed up around off, Wade sits down and mows a slog sweep. He hits is uppishly and straight down the throat of the Indian skipper at deep mid-wicket. Kohli does not drop this one. The Kangaroos need 40 runs in 18 balls still.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, Henriques goes inside out over covers. It lands on a bounce to Kohli in the deep. So, just the single.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Tosses this far outside off, Matthew Wade sweeps it uppishly but safely to deep mid-wicket for a single.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up well outside off, a good ball from Yuzvendra. Moises too does well to reach out to it and strike it to cover for one. He was down the track as well, Henriques. Does well to reach out and play.
16.2 overs (1 Run) On the pads, swept to Pandey at deep backward square leg for a single.
16.1 overs (2 Runs) Tossed up on middle, Wade gets across a touch and glances it through square leg for a brace.
Yuzvendra Chahal is back into the attack. 3-0-19-2 are his figures so far.
15.6 overs (0 Run) Short on off, MH backs away and cuts but finds point. Very well bowled from Sundar. He does not get a wicket today but finishes off well, with just 16 runs fron his 4 overs. The hosts need 46 runs in 24 balls.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Very nicely bowled. Full and around off, Matthew can only drive it wide of the bowler, to long off, for a single.
15.4 overs (0 Run) Tossed up outside off, MW gets down and goes for a big slog sweep but does not connect at all.
15.3 overs (2 Runs) On off, clipped to mid-wicket. Matthew Wade comes back for the second.
15.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up outside off, Wade looks to reverse paddle that one but fails to connect as well as he would have liked. The ball takes the shoulder of the bat and falls back on the pitch.
15.1 overs (0 Run) Short ball, defended back on the track.
