Australia vs India 2020-21 Live Cricket Score
Live Updates of Today Match between Australia vs India from Manuka Oval, Canberra. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (1 Run) Outside off, punched to the right of mid off for a single. 12 runs off that over. Australia need 117 runs in 90 balls. At the moment, they are running away with the game.
4.5 overs (0 Run) Mohammed Shami takes the pace off on this one. It was the offcutter, outside off, D'Arcy Short goes for the cut shot but ends up missing it.
4.4 overs (1 Run) Outside off, tapped to short third man for a quick single. Good running between these two.
4.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Ohhh! What a pickup shot. Shami goes a little fuller than the previous balls. Bowls it on middle and leg, Finch comes down and picks it up and deposits it way over deep backward square leg.
4.2 overs (0 Run) Shortish and on off, Aaron gives room and strokes it well but finds cover-point this time.
4.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Once again, the ball has come straight, off the air and in the pitch. Nothing much wrong with the ball though. Just a little short on off, Finch backs away and cuts it through point for a boundary.
3.6 overs (1 Run) Outside off, punched through the covers for a single.
3.5 overs (0 Run) Fuller on off, Aaron Finch looks to go big over mid-wicket. But he ends up misting it through the carpet to square leg.
3.4 overs (1 Run) Shortish on middle and leg, Short camps back and closes the face of his bat to glance it through square leg for one.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Short and on the pads, D'Arcy Short looked to pull at it but misses to get hit on the pads.
We have some news! Yuzvendra Chahal is on the field as a concussion substitute for Ravindra Jadeja. Justin Langer was not happy and he was seen arguing with the match referee before the Australian innings started.
3.2 overs (1 Run) On off, tapped to the leg side for a single.
3.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! It was not that short though. Just short of a length and on off, Finch goes back and pulls it over mid-wicket for a boundary.
2.6 overs (1 Run) Mohammed Shami appeals for a lbw. But nothing from the umpire. Full toss on the body, Finch looks to pull it but misses. It clips his pads and falls behind the stumps. A quick leg bye sneaked in.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Length ball on middle, Aaron comes down the track and looks to wrist it to the on side but misses to get hit on the pads.
2.4 overs (1 Run) Outside off, steered to short third man for a single.
2.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Not the start that India would have wanted. Not a good ball from Mohammed. Short and outside off, D'Arcy strokes it through the covers. It was stroked firmly and well wide of the man at cover. A boundary results.
2.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Terrific shot that. Just on top of the ball and letting the pace do everything. Shami drags it down and gives a little bit of room outside off. Short latches onto it. Cuts it through the point region for a boundary.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, pushed to point.
Mohammed Shami replaces Deepak Chahar into the attack.
1.6 overs (0 Run) This is really good bowling from Sundar. Short and outside off, the Australian skipper rocks back and cuts but finds backward point. Washington Sundar is bowling to his fielders. Good job.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Short ball on middle, Finch looks to pull but misses to get hit on the pads. Good bowling.
1.4 overs (2 Runs) Misfiled and a couple. Shorter and around off, AF backs away and strokes it to the left of Shikhar at mid off. Dhawan misfields and that allows the Aussies to take two runs.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Another shorter one. It pitches around off and comes in, Aaron Finch comes down the track and looks to play at it but gets an inside edge onto his pads.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Shortish and on the stumps, Finch backs away and strokes but finds Virat at cover again.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Short ball on off and middle, Aaron gives room and strokes it but finds the man at cover.
Washington Sundar is bowling from the other end.
0.6 over (0 Run) BEATEN! Some good old-fashioned swing bowling this. Chahar gets it to land around off and swing away, beating the outside edge of D'Arcy Short who looked to poke at it. A good start for the Australians though. 14/0 at the end of the first over. Not the start India were hoping for.
0.5 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Just a touch fuller but Short is ready for it. Beautiful shot. Full and around off, he leans into the ball and drives it past the bowler. Mid off gives chase but the ball wins the race.
0.4 over (1 Run) On the pads, Finch looks to tuck it on the leg side but misses to get hit on the pads. The ball falls on the on side and a quick leg bye is sneaked in.
0.3 over (4 Runs) FOUR! In the air but well in the gap. Aaron Finch is not afraid of playing such shots. Short and outside off, Aaron skips down the track and strokes it wide of a diving mid off fielder for a boundary.
0.2 over (4 Runs) FOUR! That is a perfect start for Australia. Finch does not want Deepak to settle into a rhythm. It was short and outside off, Aaron Finch comes down and drags it down to the mid-wicket boundary.
We are all set for the chase then. The Australian openers step out to the middle. Aaron Finch is opening alongside D'Arcy Short. New company for Aaron. Both the openers' numbers are phenomenal. They would want to get to a good start. Deepak Chahar will start with the ball for the Men in Blue. Will be interesting to see how much swing he can generate. Here comes the first ball...
0.1 over (1 Run) Some swing straightaway. Pitches on middle and comes in towards leg. D'Arcy tucks it to deep square leg for a single.
