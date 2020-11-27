Australia vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Australia vs India 2020-21 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Australia vs India from Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) Dot to finish a brilliant over. Hazlewood since finding his radar after Mayank's wicket has lbeen brilliant. The last ball is on a length on off, Rahul defends it to begin his innings. End of Powerplay 1! India are 80/3!
KL Rahul walks out to bat! India need a partnership now.
9.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Shreyas Iyer departs and India from a string position are fumbling and tumbling. Excellent from Hazlewwod. He bangs in a brilliant yorker at pace. Everything about this is spot on. The pace, the rise and the direction. Shreyas initially looks to play but then looks to leave. Caught in two minds is the Mumbai lad.
9.4 overs (2 Runs) Shreyas Iyer is off the mark! Fuller on off, Iyer drives it through covers and gets a couple.
Shreyas Iyer walks out to bat! He has a good chance to prove his mettle. Need a good score from him here.
9.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Huge wicket in the game as captain Kohli departs! Zampa can breath a sigh of relief as his mistake has not cost his side as much as it pootentially could have. Kohli looks to charge down the track and he comes forward. Hazlewood see shim charge so he bangs it short and also ensures to cramp the Indian skipper for room. Kohli looks to pull but the lack of room sees him hit it uppishly. Aaron Finch, the skipper, has to be credited as well as he places himself at catching position at short mid-wicket. The skipper takes a sharp catch and Kohli has to walk back.
9.2 overs (1 Run) On off, Dhawan taps it to the off side and takes a quick run.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Lovely sound as the ball connects the bat. Full around off, Kohli punches it beautifully to the left of mid off and takes a single.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Length ball around off, Kohli dabs it to third man and keeps the strike.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length around off. Kohli punches it back to the bowler off the inner half of his bat.
8.4 overs (0 Run) On the pads. Kohli flicks it uppishly but falls short of shrt fine leg. Guess who is there at short fine leg. Yes, it is Adam Zampa.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Full on off, Kohli pushes it to mid on.
8.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE!Full and wide outside off. Kohli walks away from the stumps and looks to drive but misses. The ball is on the wrong side of the tramline. 300 more needed now.
8.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! As easy as you like. Effortless and maximum. Length ball on middle and off, Kohli just picks it up and lofts his flick over mid-wicket for a biggie. Probably the shot of the game!
8.1 overs (1 Run) Good length bal which comes in with the angle on middle. Dhawan tucks it to the leg side and gets to the other end.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Full around off. Kohli pushes it to mid off. Another tidy over from Hazlewood. Just 3 off this one.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Good length ball around leg. Kohli moves away from his stumps and taps it to point.
7.4 overs (2 Runs) On the pads, Kohli turns it behind square on the leg side and gets a couple.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Good length ball around off. Kohli defends it towards point.
7.2 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Dhawan glances it to the leg side and gets to the other end.
7.1 overs (0 Run) On middle and off, Dhawan defends it.
6.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Smashed! If you are Zampa stay away from Cummins! Full around off, Kohli gets on his front foot and drives it uppishly over covers and the ball races away to the cover fence.
6.5 overs (4 Runs) Four! The pull shot comes out and it fetches the batsman a boundary.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Length ball on off, Kohli defends it.
6.3 overs (2 Runs) IN THE AIR....DROPPED! Massive, massive moment in this game as Adam Zampa has commited a huge error of dropping Kohli! A very good short ball on middle and leg. Kohli looks to pull but top edges it high in the air to the right of fine leg. Zampa keeps his eyes on the ball, moves to his right. He looks to take it with the fingers pointing skywards but the ball pops in and out of the Australian leg spinner's hand as he tumbles on the ground. Two taken. How costly will this prove to be?
6.2 overs (0 Run) Full on middle and off. Kohli flicks it to mid-wicket.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Jaffa! Absolute peach from Cummins. He hits the deck hard outside off on a good length area. It is a quick delivery bowled over 140 kph. Kohli looks to play it on the up but the ball shapes away and goes past the Indian skipper's outside edge.
5.6 overs (1 Run) Captain Kohli is off the mark. Good length ball on off, Kohli punches it towards mid-wicket off the inner half of his bat and keeps the strike. Excellent over from Josh Hazlewood. Just a run and a wicket off it. Just the kind of over Australia desperately needed.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Fuller on off and middle. Kohli shuffles inside the stumps and pushes it to mid on.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Length ball around off. Test match line and lenght. Kohli defends it with a dead bat.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Good length ball around off. Testing lines and Kohli starts hi innings with a solid defensive stroke.
Virat Kohli walks out to bat! A lot depends on him here! He needs to play big. Similar to what his opposite numer did.
5.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! A poor, poor shot selection from Mayank Agarwal and India lose their first wicket. A very questionable choice from Mayank this and he will be gutted with himself. Hazlewood bangs it short on middle and leg. Mayank makes room as he clears his front leg. He looks to slam it over on the off side but it hits the upper half of his bat and goes high in the air towards cover. Glenn Maxwell at cover gets under it and takes a simple catch.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Mayank keeps it out.
Follow the Australia vs India 2020-21 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 10.2 overs, India, chasing a target of 375, are 85/3. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Australia vs India 2020-21 today match between Australia and India. Everything related to Australia and India match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Australia vs India live score. Do check for Australia vs India scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.