Australia vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Australia vs India 2020-21 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Australia vs India from Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end a very good Powerplay 1 for Australia. They are 51 for 0 after it. THe last ball is fuller and on middle. It is pushed to mid on.
9.5 overs (0 Run) Finch gets right behind the line and defends it.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on the pads, this is worked behind square on the leg side for one.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Fifty up for Australia! This is a good start for them! Angled into the pads. Finch looks to flick but misses. It hits the pad and rolls on the leg side for one.
9.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on middle, this is worked towards mid-wicket.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Angled into the pads. Finch looks to flick but misses to get hit high on the pads.
Change in bowling. Mohammed Shami is back on. Change of ends for him as he will bowl the final over of Powerplay 1! 0/12 from his first 3 overs.
8.6 overs (0 Run) On middle, this is worked to mid-wicket. A good over for Australia. But Saini did well to bowl three dots to end it. 9 from it.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on off, Warner stays back and defends it onto the ground.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Length and outside off. Warner looks to go over the off side but is beaten.
8.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nice and easy! Shorter and on the body. Warner works it behind square on the leg side and it races away to the fence. Second boundary in the over. Saini has not started well.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on the body. Finch looks to flick but gets an inside edge onto the body. It rolls beside the pitch for one.
8.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Uppish but in the gap! Fuller and outside off. Finch goes hard after it. It is uppish but through covers for a boundary. Saini's over once again starts off with a boundary.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Tidy from Bumrah! Back of a length and on off, Warner defends it.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Nicely timed but for no runs! Back of a length and on off, Warner guides it to cover-point.
7.4 overs (2 Runs) Easy two! Full and on the pads, this is worked through mid-wicket.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on off, Warner guides it to backward point.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Angled into the pads, Finch looks to flick but gets an inside edge onto the pads. It rolls on the leg side for one.
7.1 overs (0 Run) On middle, this is worked to the man at mid on.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Brilliant from Jadeja! He saves a certain boundary. Length and outside off. Finch times it towards point. Jadeja dives to his right and makes a half stop. Just a single. Excellent comeback from Saini. Just a five from the over despite going for a boundary early on.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on middle, Finch works it to mid-wicket.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Quick from Saini! It is short and on off, Finch looks to pull but is hurried into the shot. It is mistimed towards mid-wicket.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Better from Saini! Back of a length and on off, Finch stands tall and defends it onto the ground.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Saini gets away with one! It is short and wide outside off. Finch slashes at it but mistimes it towards point.
6.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Loose to begin with by Saini! Short and wide outside off. Finch gets on top of the bounce and cuts it through point. It races away to the fence.
A delay to Saini's first over as it looks like there is a pitch invader. Not what anyone likes to see.
First bowling change of the game as Navdeep Saini replaces Mohammed Shami. Let's see how the speedster fares in his first.
5.6 overs (0 Run) A very low full toss on middle. Almost a yorker, Warner does well to defend it.
5.5 overs (1 Run) Single now! Length ball on off, Finch taps it to the left of mid on and takes a quick run.That brings up the 5000 runs for Aaron Finch in ODIs. A cheer from the fans who are back in the ground after a long time. Good to hear those applause.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Much better from Bumrah. Hits the good length area around off. The ball hits Finch's bat hard as he defends it off the front foot.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Bumrah hits the deck hard on off. Finch tucks it to the leg side.
5.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Finch getting into his strides now. Very good shot this from the Australian skipper. Bumrah is struggling at the moment. He bangs it in short but the ball does not bounce and it is in the zone for Finch. He pulls it with power and good use of his wrists through mid-wicket for a boundary.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Short ball down the leg side. Finch bends under it. Close call but the umpire is happy with it.
