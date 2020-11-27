Australia vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Australia vs India 2020-21 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Australia vs India from Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
44.5 overs (6 Runs) Six! The go-to shot of many a batsman against a spinner. Get down and play the slog sweep. This one has cleared the ropes.
44.4 overs (2 Runs) 2 runs, played towards third man.
44.3 overs (0 Run) No run, played towards mid wicket.
44.2 overs (0 Run) No run, played lofted shot.
44.1 overs (1 Run) 1 run, that is flicked off the back foot for a run.
43.6 overs (0 Run) No run, played lofted shot.
43.5 overs (1 Run) Leg bye.
43.4 overs (1 Run) 1 run, this time the batter goes back and punches it from the crease for a run.
43.3 overs (2 Runs) On off, it is lofted over covers for two.
43.2 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on off, this is pushed through covers for one.
43.1 overs (0 Run) On middle, this is defended.
42.6 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Jadeja tickles it to fine leg for one.
42.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter around off, Sainia chips it through cover for one.
42.4 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Saini swings but misses.
42.3 overs (1 Run) On off, Jadeja plays it to the off side for one.
42.2 overs (0 Run) No run, there comes the usage of the broom but not to add anything to the total.
42.1 overs (0 Run) On off, Jadeja keeps it out.
41.6 overs (1 Run) 1 run, that is punched off the back foot for a single.
41.5 overs (0 Run) No run, there comes the usage of the broom but not to add anything to the total.
41.4 overs (1 Run) 1 run, that is punched off the back foot for a single.
41.3 overs (0 Run) No run, that is punched off the back foot, but not in the gap.
41.2 overs (1 Run) Around off, pushed through the covers for a single.
41.1 overs (0 Run) This is worked straight to short mid-wicket.
40.6 overs (0 Run) No run, played towards mid on.
40.5 overs (1 Run) 1 run, that is punched off the back foot for a single.
40.4 overs (1 Run) A single now as this is pushed through covers for one.
40.3 overs (0 Run) No run, played towards mid wicket.
40.3 overs (0 Run) No run, played towards mid wicket.
40.3 overs (0 Run) No run, played towards mid wicket.
40.2 overs (1 Run) A single as this is worked through square leg.
40.1 overs (0 Run) On the pads, Jadeja looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads.
Match Reports
- Australia vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Australia vs India 2020-21 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Australia vs India: Australia vs India 2020-21 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Australia vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Australia vs India 2020-21 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Australia vs India: Australia vs India 2020-21 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Australia vs India: Australia vs India 2020-21 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Australia vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Australia vs India 2020-21 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Australia vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Australia vs India 2020-21 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Australia vs India: Australia vs India 2020-21 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Follow the Australia vs India 2020-21 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 45.2 overs, India, chasing a target of 375, are 280/6. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Australia vs India 2020-21 today match between Australia and India. Everything related to Australia and India match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Australia vs India live score. Do check for Australia vs India scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.