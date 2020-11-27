Australia vs India: Australia vs India 2020-21 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Australia vs India from Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
43.6 overs (4 Runs) Four! The short ball is dispatched. The square cut comes out the ball crosses the ropes.
43.5 overs (4 Runs) Four! The batsman lofts this over the infield and bags himself a boundary.
43.4 overs (0 Run) An appeal but nothing! This is full and outside off. Maxwell goes after it. There is a noise as the ball passes the bat. Rahul appeals but nothing.
43.3 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Maxwell feels it is a wide and leaves it. Nothing from the umpire.
43.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! HUGE! This is fuller and on middle.Maxwell clears his front leg and heaves it into the mid-wicket stand.
43.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off, it is pushed throughy covers for one.
42.6 overs (6 Runs) DROPPED AND SIX! Hardik Pandya is the guilty party. India have looked sloppy in the field today. We do not usually say that about this Indian side. Floated on off, Maxwell looks to clear sweeper cover. He does not time it well. Hardik comes ahead a bit too early. He then looks to correct the mistake and looks to go back. Too late as his outstretched hand can just parry the ball over the rope.
42.5 overs (2 Runs) Down the leg side. Maxwell looks to sweep but gets a little bat on it. KL Rahul, behind the stumps, misses it and they take two.
42.4 overs (2 Runs) Short around off. Maxwell knocks it to long on, away from the fielder and gets a couple.
42.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This is even better! Flighted on off and middle. Maxwell gets into the position early and reverse sweeps it over the point fence for a biggie. Incredible!
42.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Innovative and gutsy from Maxwell. Floated outside off, Maxwell reverse sweeps it over backward point for a boundary.
42.1 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Smith turns it behind square leg and gets to the other end.
41.6 overs (0 Run) Length ball on middle and off. Smith drives it but finds short mid-wicket.
41.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Bumrah overcooks the bouncer. It goes well over the head of Smith.
41.5 overs (1 Run) On the pads, SS turns it to the leg side and rotates.
41.4 overs (1 Run) Short ball on middle, Maxwell pulls it to square leg for a single.
41.3 overs (1 Run) Short on middle, Smith flicks it to the on side for a single.
41.2 overs (1 Run) Good length and around off, Maxi forces through cover for one.
41.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Wonderfully played! Full and wide outside off, Maxwell drills it through covers for a boundary.
40.6 overs (1 Run) Maxwell is off the mark! Flighted on off, Maxi nudges it to cover and keeps the strike with one.
40.5 overs (0 Run) Short outside off. Maxwell slaps it but finds point.
Glenn Maxwell walks out to bat!
40.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Stoinis walks back for a golden duck! He will be gutted and fuming inside. Chahal gets his first and India slowly making a comeback in this game. Short pitching around off and it turns away from Stoinis. He looks to punch it on the off side but the turn on the ball sees it kiss the outside edge. KL Rahul behind the stumps takes a good sharp catch.
40.3 overs (1 Run) Flighted around off, Steven pushes down to long on for a single.
40.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! SMOKED! That was six the moment it left the bat! Tossed up around off, Smith slg sweeps it over mid-wicket. There is a fielder in the deep but he is just a mere spectator.
40.1 overs (0 Run) Floated on off, Smith pushes it to the left of the bowler.
