Australia vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Australia vs India 2020-21 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Australia vs India from Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
24.6 overs (0 Run) Full toss on middle, Dhawan hits it bt straight to mid-wicket.
24.5 overs (0 Run) Ouch! That must have hurt! Slower bouncer from Starc. Dhawan looks to pull but is early in his shot. He misses it and gets hit on the ribs. Luckily for Dhawan it was a slower bouncer so it won't hurt him much.
24.4 overs (1 Run) In the air but safe! Shortish ball on middle. Hardik is taken by surprise. He plays it well ahead of his body and chips his pull. Luckily it falls aaway from the cover fielder. Single taken.
24.3 overs (1 Run) Full toss around off. Dhawan guides it to cover and takes a single. ll eyes on the square leg umpire and he does not signal anything.
24.2 overs (0 Run) On off, Dhawan punches it but finds cover.
24.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Overcooked bouncer! It goes over Dhawan's head.
24.1 overs (4 Runs) IN THE AIR AND FOUR! FIFTY FOR SHIKHAR DHAWAN! A lifeline for Dhawan. One has to say the fielding has been substandarad today. Short ball on the body. Dhawan pulls it and it goes to the right of fine leg. It seems to be a simple catch. Cummins, who is a gun fielder, moves to his right but loses the ball in the light and the ball bounces in front of him and goes away to the fence.
Mitrchell Starc now comes back into the attack! This partnership maybe worrying Australia a little and Finch goes to his strike bowler.
23.6 overs (0 Run) Bouncer on off. Hardik pulls it into the ground on its way to short mid-wicket.
23.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length around off. Hardik taps it back to the bowler.
23.4 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Shikhar Dhawan glances it to backward square leg and trudges to the other end.
23.3 overs (1 Run) Another shortish delivery around off. Hardik pulls it with a short-arm jab to mid-wicket for another run.
23.2 overs (1 Run) Short around the body. Dhawan pulls it to fine leg and gets to the other end.
23.1 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, Hardik plays it to mid on and rotates.
22.6 overs (1 Run) Flighted on off, Pandya pushes it to cover and keeps the strike.
22.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! FIFTY FOR HARDIK! What an innings this has been and he is keeping India's hope alive. Tossed up on middle and off, Hardik goes downtown. There is a man at logn on but he is just a spectator.
22.4 overs (0 Run) Flighted on off, Hardik takes a breather and defends it.
22.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! That is a monster from Hardik! Tossed up on middle. It is in the arc for Hardik smokes it over mid-wicket for a big one.
22.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Slammed away! Darted on middle and leg, Hardik clears his front leg and whips it through backward square leg for a boundary.
22.1 overs (1 Run) Dhawan flicks it to the leg side for a single.
21.6 overs (0 Run) Fuller on off, Pandya pushes it to cover.
21.5 overs (0 Run) No run, the batsman has just blocked that from his crease.
21.4 overs (0 Run) No run, the batsman goes back in his crease to flick but cannot find the gap.
21.3 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Dhawan looks to flick but misses. The ball goes off his pad and they take a leg bye.
21.2 overs (0 Run) On off, Dhawan blocks it.
21.1 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on off, Hardik plays it to point for one.
20.6 overs (2 Runs) Short around off, SD punches it way from long on and takes a brace. Tidy first over from Maxwell. Just 5 off it. India need 226 off 174.
20.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter on off, Shikhar blocks it.
20.4 overs (0 Run) Short on off, Dhawan defends it.
20.3 overs (1 Run) Shorter on off. Hardik knocks it to mid-wicket and is happy to rotate.
20.2 overs (1 Run) On middle and leg. Dhawan tucks it to mid-wicket for a run.
20.1 overs (1 Run) Maxwell starts with a floated delivery on off. Pandya whips it to deep mid-wicket for one.
