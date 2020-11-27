Australia vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Australia vs India 2020-21 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
19.6 overs (0 Run) Very full and on middle, this is pushed to mid on. A tidy over from Bumrah.
19.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on middle, Finch pulls it with one leg up in the air towards deep square leg for one.
19.4 overs (0 Run) On middle again, Finch works it to mid-wicket.
19.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on off, Finch pushes it to covers.
19.2 overs (1 Run) On the pads, this is worked through square leg for one.
19.1 overs (1 Run) A direct hit and Finch was a goner! By a long, long way that too. It is on middle. Finch pushes it to mid on and takes off. Jadeja gets to the ball and has a shy at the bowler's end but misses. Jadeja normally does not miss. This time he does though. Fortunate Finch.
Change in bowling. Jasprit Bumrah is back into the attack. 4-0-23-0, his numbers so far.
18.6 overs (1 Run) 100 up for Australia. This is the ideal start for them. Outside off, it is guided towards short third man. There is a slight hesitation as it goes to that fielder but a misfield means an easy run.
18.5 overs (0 Run) On middle, blocked.
18.4 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Warner works it throughs square leg for one.
18.3 overs (1 Run) ! A really good innings so far. Started off slowly but is into his elemnent now. He gets there by pushing it through covers for one. Can he make it big?
18.2 overs (0 Run) On off, it is pushed to covers.
18.1 overs (0 Run) Fires it on middle, it is worked back to the bowler.
17.6 overs (2 Runs) Two to end a brilliant over for Australia! Fuller and on off, Warner hits it wide of long off and takes two.
17.5 overs (1 Run) On off, this is pushed towards cover for one.
17.4 overs (2 Runs) Finch comes down the track and Chahal shortens the length. It is worked past backward square leg for two.
17.3 overs (0 Run) Quicker and on middle, defended.
17.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! THUMPED! That is right off the middle. FInch finally gets one away. This is tossed up nicely and on off. It is a little too full. Finch heaves it over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
17.1 overs (0 Run) Tosses it up on the pads, Chahal looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads.
17.1 overs (2 Runs) Shorter and down the leg side. Warner misses the pull. Rahul fails to collect it cleanly. A single and it is also a wide.
16.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end another very good over by Jadeja. On middle, defended.
16.5 overs (0 Run) A huge, huge appeal but nothing in the end! This is fired on the pads. Finch looks to sweep but it goes off something to the keeper. Rahul puts in a confident appeal but the umpire shakes his head. India do not review after a disucssion. It might be off the pads.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Fires it on middle, it is eased down to long on for one.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Finch comes down the track and then swings. It goes off the inner half down to long on for one.
16.2 overs (0 Run) Fires it on off, blocked.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on middle, this is hit down to long on for one.
15.6 overs (1 Run) One more single as this is worked off the pads through square leg.
15.5 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is eased down to long on for one.
15.4 overs (0 Run) Quicker and on off, Finch pushes it to covers.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Slower and wide outside off. Looking to tempt the batter to go big. Finch lets it be. Wided.
15.3 overs (0 Run) On middle, defended.
15.2 overs (2 Runs) Just out of the reach! Luck in Australia's favor at the moment! This is tossed up nicely outside off. Finch looks to go over covers but ends up slicing it up towards point. Dhawan runs back and dives foward but it is out of reach. Two taken. Tremendous effort though from him.
15.1 overs (0 Run) Slightly short and outside off, it is cut to point.
