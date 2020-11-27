Australia vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Australia vs India 2020-21 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Australia vs India from Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Finch flicks it to the on side and keeps the strike.
14.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Jadeja misses his line and bowls oe down the leg side.
14.5 overs (0 Run) Another appeal for LBW but once again turned down. Floated around off, Finch lunges forward and loks to defend. The Australian skipper gets hit on the pad. There is an appeal but turned down. Indication was that there is some edge on it. Replay later on shows that the impact was umpire's call.
14.4 overs (0 Run) Appeal for LBW but turned down by the umpire. Darted quicker outside off. Finch comes down the track and looks to whip but misses. The ball hits him on the pad. Jadeja appeals but the umpire is not keen.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Flighted on off, Warner milks it to long on for a single.
14.2 overs (0 Run) Short and a little bit of turn for Jadeja. Warner tucks it to mid-wicket.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Jadeja starts with a fullish ball on off. Finch whips it to long on for a single.
13.6 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on middle. Warner calmly defends it and gets through the over.
13.5 overs (1 Run) A charge down the wicket from Finch. He drags it from outside off towards wide long on for a run.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Smart cricket from Warner. Fllows the boundary with a single towards long off.
13.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! First attack against spin and it is a succesful one. Flighted and overpitched on off. It is in the zone for Warner. He hits it with the spin, in the gap over mid-wicket for a boundary.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Floated on off, Finch taps it towards point and takes a single. The running between the wickets between this pair has been very good so far. run.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Darted fuller on off and middle. Warner strokes it to long on for a single.
DRINKS! A very good start here for the Aussies. The duo of Finch and Warner have played well so far and are looking good out in the middle. The pitch has looked terrific to bat on so far. The Aussies will hope thir openers can continue their stand and make a massive one. Kohli will hope his spinners can spin some magic and give the the breakthough they are lookin for.
12.6 overs (0 Run) Shorter and on the body. Finch looks to pull but is early in the shot. It goes off the bottom end towards mid-wicket.
12.5 overs (1 Run) On off, this is pushed to the right of mid off for one more.
12.4 overs (2 Runs) Two more! Fuller and on middle, this is worked through mid-wicket.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Back of a length and on off, this is guided down to third man for one.
12.2 overs (2 Runs) Fuller and on middle, this is clipped through mid-wicket. Two taken.
12.2 overs (1 Run) A bumper but way too high! Wided as Finch lets it go over him.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Angled into middle, it is worked through mid-wicket for one.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Quicker and on off, Finch guides it to point. End of a tidy over from Chahal.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Lovely from Chahal! Changes his pace and bowls it full on middle. It is pushed back to the bowler.
11.4 overs (0 Run) Finch comes down the track and Chahal shortens his length. Finch looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Quicker and on off, it is pushed back to the bowler.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Shorter and outside off, Finch guides it to point.
11.1 overs (1 Run) On the pads, this is worked towards square leg for one.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Starts off with one down the leg side. He probably bowled that as Warner initially looked to shape up for the reverse sweep. Wided as Warner lets it alone.
Change in bowling. Spin into the attack for the first time in this game. Leg spinner, Yuzvendra Chahal is introduced into the attack.
10.6 overs (1 Run) 1 run, played towards covers.
10.5 overs (0 Run) A good short one! Warner initially looks to pull but then bails out. A good over so far from Saini. Can he end it well?
10.4 overs (0 Run) Length and on off, it is pushed to covers.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Shorter and on middle, Warner works it to mid-wicket. Finch wants a run but is sent back in time.
10.2 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is worked through square leg for one.
10.1 overs (1 Run) A little too straight, this is worked behind square on the leg side for one.
