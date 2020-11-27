Australia vs India: Australia vs India 2020-21 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Australia vs India from Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (1 Run) Back of a length delivery around off. Mayank dabs it to third man and keeps the strike.
4.5 overs (0 Run) This is the length to bowl on this wicket early on. Hit the Test match length and that is what Cummins has did here on off. Mayank defends it.
4.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Short ball but without direction. It is down the leg side and wided by the umpire.
4.4 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery on off, Mayank punches it to cover.
4.3 overs (1 Run) On the pad. Dhawan looks to glance it to the on side but gets an inside edge onto the pads. They call for a quick run and get it with ease.
4.2 overs (0 Run) Length ball on off, Dhawan defends it with a straight bat.
4.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Easy-peasy! Cummins steams in and asks to be hit wth this gift of a delivery. A juicy full toss around off, Dhawan drives it without sweating a bit through covers for a boundary.
Pat Cummins is on now! Finch senses he needs a change and he gets his best bowler on.
3.6 overs (0 Run) Dot to finsh the over. Hazlewood pulls hs lenght back and bowls it on off. Mayank is happy to defend it with a straight bat. Superb start for India. They are 46/0 after 4. Still a long way to go.
3.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BOOM! First biggie of the innings and what an incredible shot it is! Fuller on middle, Mayank moves away from the stumps and makes room. He then slams it over extra cover for a biggie.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Length delivery which shapes away just a tad around off. Mayank defends it to cover.
3.3 overs (1 Run) Tap and run. Length ballon middle, Dhawan taps it with soft hands to cover and takes a quick single.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Length ball on middle. Dhawan pushes it right of the middle of the bat but straight to mid off.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on top of off. Dhawan defends it to cover.
2.6 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on middle, it is dropped towards the off side for one. Another good over for India.
2.5 overs (1 Run) Outside off again, Agarwal plays it late and guides it down to third man for one.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Well fielded! Shorter and around off, Agarwal pushes it towards point where Maxwell dives to his right and stops it. Makes up for the misfield earlier on.
2.3 overs (1 Run) On the pads, this is worked down to fine leg for one.
2.2 overs (0 Run) On the pads, this is worked to square leg.
2.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! CREAMED! Runs flowing! Slightly fuller and outside off. This is caressed through covers. No chance of stopping that.
1.6 overs (2 Runs) Misfield. We saw a lot of these in the first innings. Good length ball on off, Mayank punches it to cover. The fielder there misfields and the batters get a couple.
1.5 overs (0 Run) No run, that is punched off the back foot, but not in the gap.
1.4 overs (4 Runs) Four! Deft placement. The batsman just uses the pace of the bowler and guides this through third man.
1.3 overs (4 Runs) ! Superb from Mayank! Not much wrong with this delivery. Slightly fuler around off, Mayank is in amazing form. He leans forward and plays a poetic cover drive and gets a boundary.
1.2 overs (2 Runs) On the pads, Mayank flicks it behind square leg for a couple.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Hazlewood starts with a good length bal outside off. Mayank looks to punch it through covers but the ball bounces a bit more due to Josh's height. It misses and there is some insiwng as well for JH.
0.6 over (0 Run) Dot to finish the over. A big and lengthy over from Starc. 20 off it. The last ball is on middle and leg. Cramping Dhawan for room. He tucks it to the on side.
0.5 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Dhawan makes the freebie count! Full on middle, Dhawan makes room and lofts it over the bowler's head for a boundary. Massive first over for India. A ball to go.
0.5 over (5 Runs) FOUR and NO BALL! Uppish but away from the fielder. Very good shot from Dhawan. Full on the pads, Dhawan flicks it with timing and power. The fielder at short mid-wicket dives to his left but has no chance to get there and the ball races away to the fence. Hold on. It is a No Ball as well. Free Hit coming up.
0.4 over (1 Run) Finally Starc gets closer to the off pole. Agarwal places it away from point and gets a single.
0.4 over (1 Run) WIDE! Another wide from Starc and his radar is all over the place at the moment. Length ball wide outside off. It looked to be on the line and the line belongs to the umpire.
0.4 over (5 Runs) FIVE WIDES! Wild, wild delivery from Starc. He pulls his length back on this one but bowls it well down the leg side. Carey has absolutely no chance to get there and the ball races away to the fence.
0.4 over (1 Run) WIDE! Length ball wide outside off. Mayank looks to slash it but misses. It is on the wrong side of the tramline and it has been wided by the umpire.
0.3 over (1 Run) Shikhar is off the ark! Good length ball on middle. Dhawan tucks it to the leg side and takes a quick run. Mayank is a quick runner and he gets in safely.
0.2 over (0 Run) No swing so far for Starc. He hits the deck hard outside off. Dhawan is happy to let that carry to Carey.
0.2 over (1 Run) WIDE! Pacy but no swing delivery down the leg side. Dhawan looks to flick but misses. Wided by the umpire.
0.1 over (1 Run) Mayank and India are up and running straightaway! Starc starts with a very full ball around off. Mayanak jams it on the side of the crease on the off side and takes a quick run to get the scoreboard underway.
We are back for the chase! The Australian players are n a huddle with skipper, Aaron Finch having a word with his troops before they take the field. Shikhar Dhawan strides out with a new opening partner in Mayank Agarwal to open the innings for India. Mitchell Starc looks set to start the proceedings with the new ball for the hosts. Mayank Agarwal to face the first ball. A slip is in place.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 5.2 overs, India, chasing a target of 375, are 53/1. The live updates of Australia vs India scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Australia vs India 2020-21. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Australia vs India 2020-21 today match, ball by ball commentary, Australia vs India, Australia vs India live score, Australia vs India scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Australia vs India 2020-21 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.