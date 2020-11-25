Jasprit Bumrah, who will lead India's pace attack in the upcoming tour of Australia, was spotted guiding young fast bowler Kartik Tyagi during a training session in Sydney. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to Twitter on Wednesday to share a few pictures of Bumrah and Kartik having a word on a bright sunny day. The Indian board, while sharing the pictures, termed Bumrah as "best in the business". "When you have best in the business to guide you in your journey. @Jaspritbumrah93 @tyagiktk #TeamIndia," the BCCI captioned the pictures on Twitter.

Tyagi impressed with his pace in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

While he was not named in any of the India squads for the tour Down Under, he along with Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ishan Porel travelled with the Indian contingent as additional fast bowlers.

India are set to play three One-day Internationals (ODIs), three Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) and four Test matches on their nearly two-month long tour of Australia.

Bumrah, who was named in all three squads, will be brimming with confidence after successful outing in the recently-concluded IPL.

The 26-year-old pacer picked up 27 wickets from 15 matches in the 13th edition of IPL at an impressive economy rate of 6.73.

His bowling played a pivotal role in Mumbai Indians' successful campaign that saw them lift the IPL trophy for the fifth time.

India's tour kicks off with the ODI series, starting November 27.