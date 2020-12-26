Virat Kohli took to Twitter on Saturday to praise Indian bowlers after they bowled out Australia for 195 on the opening day of the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Indian bowling led by Jasprit Bumrah, who picked up four wickets, managed to pick wickets at regular intervals on Day 1 of the second Test. Bumrah was well supported by Ravichandran Ashwin, who returned with figures of 35/3. Kohli also highlighted the strong finish to the day by the batsmen. India lost the wicket of Mayank Agarwal in the first over of their innings but Shubman Gill, on Test debut, weathered the storm and remained unbeaten on 28 to take the visitors to 36 for the loss of one wicket at the end of day's play.

Top day 1 for us. Great display from the bowlers and a solid finish too. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 26, 2020

"Top day 1 for us. Great display from the bowlers and a solid finish too," Virat Kohli tweeted.

Australia captain Tim Paine won the toss and opted to bat at the MCG but his decision backfired as Jasprit Bumrah sent opening batsman Joe Burns back to the pavilion for a duck.

Matthew Wade was playing his shots from the other end but Ravichandran Ashwin outfoxed him as he holed out to Ravindra Jadeja, who completed a fine catch despite a minor collision with Shubman Gill.

Ashwin struck again before the lunch break and got the big wicket of Steve Smith for a duck.

Debutant Mohammed Siraj removed a well-set Marnus Labuschagne to pick up his maiden Test wicket.

Promoted

For the visitors, Bumrah was the pick of the bowlers, returning with figures of 56/4.

Cheteshwar Pujara and Gill will resume India's innings on Sunday, the visitors trail Australia by 159 runs with nine wickets in hand.