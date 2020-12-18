Jasprit Bumrah, after taking two wickets with the ball in the ongoing first Test, came in as nightwatchman and played out the last few overs with Mayank Agarwal as India ended the second day's play at 9/1, leading Australia by 62 runs on Friday. Indian cricket team's official Instagram handle, after stumps on Day 2 in Adelaide, posted a picture of Bumrah walking back to the pavilion with Virat Kohli in the background acknowledging his pacer's contribution with the bat with a broad smile.

"When you are promoted to No.3 and do a good job. Well played "Batsman Bumrah" #TeamIndia #AUSvIND," the photo was captioned.

Former India left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha was also impressed by Bumrah's technique with the bat and gave him a new name, inspired by one of India's most successful Test batsmen, Rahul Dravid.

"Jasprit Dravid at no3! #BumrahCanDoAnything #AUSvIND," Ojha tweeted.

Bumrah's Indian Premier League franchise Mumbai Indians took to Twitter and appreciated Bumrah's efforts on Day 2.

JBCDE - Jasprit Bumrah Can Do Everything



"JBCDE - Jasprit Bumrah Can Do Everything. After toiling hard with the ball for 21 overs and picking two wickets, Boom walked out at number three as a night watchman towards the end of Day 2," Mumbai Indians tweeted.

Bumrah, ahead of the first Test, displayed his batting prowess with an unbeaten fifty against Australia A in a three-day tour mach in Sydney.

Bumrah smashed his maiden first-class half-century with the help of six boundaries and a couple of maximums.

Bumrah will start Day 3 in Adelaide with Mayank Agarwal as India look to set a big total against Australia in the Test series opener.