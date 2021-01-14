Rain is expected to play spoilsport during the fourth Test match between Australia and India, starting in Brisbane on Friday. According to the weather predictions, rain will start making its presence felt from Day 2 onwards and we might witness a lot of stoppage in play as the match moves forward. There are 49 per cent chance of rain coming in on the second day of the fourth Test while on Day 4 and 5, the percentage jumps over 50. The four-match series is still level at 1-1 after India batted 131 overs in the second innings to secure a well-fought draw at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground.

On Thursday, Australia announced one change in their playing XI from the previous Test. Will Pucovski, who injured his shoulder while fielding, has been replaced by Marcus Harris for the Gabba Test.

On the other hand, India, battling with a number of injury concerns, decided not to reveal their final XI on the eve of the series finale.

India will take the field in Brisbane without their star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja who was ruled out of the Border-Gavaskar trophy with a dislocated thumb.

According to news agency PTI, Jasprit Bumrah is all set to miss the Brisbane Test with abdominal strain.

Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari, who battled through injuries during their 259-ball unbeaten partnership, are also doubtful for the final Test of the four-match series.

Holders India need to draw or win the fourth Test in a bid to keep the Border-Gavaskar trophy while Australia need nothing but a win to clinch the cup.