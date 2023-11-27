Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal was at his best on Sunday during India's second T20I match against Australia at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. The southpaw took the Australian bowlers to the cleaners and scored 53 runs in 25 balls, providing India a terrific start after Australia invited them to bat first. Jaiswal got out on the fifth ball of the 6th over. The blazing knock helped the southpaw register the most runs by an Indian batter in the powerplay of a T20I game.

Jaiswal and Ishan Kishan led India's batting charge to set up a convincing 44-run win over Australia in the second T20I on Sunday.

Apart from Jaiswal, his fellow left-hander Kishan hit 52 off 32 deliveries to help India to 235 for 4 after being invited to bat first in Thiruvananthapuram.

Spinner Ravi Bishnoi and fast bowler Prasidh Krishna took three wickets each as the hosts kept Australia down to 191-9 and extend their lead to 2-0 in the five-match series.

Batsmen ruled as Jaiswal lay the foundations for India's mammoth total with key contributions from fellow opener Ruturaj Gaikwad, who made 58, and Rinku Singh's unbeaten nine-ball 31.

"The boys are not putting too much pressure on me. They are taking onus," India skipper Suryakumar Yadav, who won his second successive match as national captain, said.

"I told them (players) before, be prepared to bat first. There was a lot of dew. We talked to defend it later."

Jaiswal was named man of the match and said, "It was really special for me. I was trying to play all my shots. Was trying to be fearless. I was sure of my decisions."

The third T20 is on Tuesday in Guwahati.

(With PTI Inputs)