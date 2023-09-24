Former India batter Virender Sehwag feels Suryakumar Yadav can be the "x-factor" for the Rohit Sharma-led side, heading into next month's ODI World Cup on home soil. Suryakumar struck a flawless 49 ball 50, which included five fours and a six, in the first ODI against Australia in Mohali. The star batter, who had been going throw a slump in the 50-over format, ended a 21-match drought with an ODI fifty. Sehwag hailed Suryakumar after his knock, saying not many batters can create fear in the minds of opposition.

"Happy for @surya_14kumar. He is surely an ex-factor. Not many players have the ability to play in the gear that he can and he surely has the game to create fear in the minds of opposition. Great that we have persisted with him and he will be an asset. Congratulations Bharat," Sehwag posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Happy for @surya_14kumar .

He is surely an ex-factor . Not many players have the ability to play in the gear that he can and he surely has the game to create fear in the minds of opposition. Great that we have persisted with him and he will be an asset. Congratulations Bharat. pic.twitter.com/rxe3oVAXeO — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 22, 2023

Surya's knock was crucial in India's success along with a century partnership between openers Shubman Gill-Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Mohammed Shami's five-wicket haul which paved the way for India to clinch a five-wicket win over Australia in the first ODI at Mohali on Friday.

India asked Australia to bat first. Knocks from David Warner (52 in 53 balls with six fours and two sixes), Josh Inglis (45 in 45 balls with three fours and two sixes), Steven Smith (41 in 60 balls) and Marnus Labuschagne (39 in 49 balls with three fours) proved instrumental in taking Australia to 276 in 50 overs.

Mohammed Shami (5/51) was the pick of the bowlers for India. Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah got a wicket each.

In the chase of 277, an opening stand of 142 runs between Ruturaj Gaikwad (71 in 77 balls with 10 fours) and Shubman Gill (74 in 63 balls with six fours and two sixes) pretty much ended the match itself. The fifties from skipper KL Rahul (58* in 63 balls with four boundaries and a six) and Suryakumar Yadav (50 in 49 balls with five fours and a six) helped India cruise to a five-wicket win with eight balls to go.

Advertisement

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)