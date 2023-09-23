Mohammed Shami became the first Indian cricket team fast bowler to take a five-wicket haul on home soil since 2007 when he achieved the feat during the first ODI match against Australia on Friday. Shami finished with the figures of 5/51 to restrict Australia to 276 before Suryakumar Yadav and KL Rahul guided the hosts to victory. The last Indian pacer to take a five-wicket haul at home was Zaheer Khan who achieved the feat in Margao against Sri Lanka. He finished the match with figures of 5/42.

Shami's crafty bowling performance was beautifully complemented by the grace and poise of Shubman Gill as India defeated Australia by five wickets in the opening ODI of the three-match series.

Shami displayed his artistry with impressive figures of 5 for 51, reminding all and sundry of his skills while helping India restrict Australia to 276 after asking the visitors to make first use of the strip.

In reply, Gill once again stamped his authority with a 63-ball 74 and added 142 for the opening stand with the Asian Games-bound Ruturaj Gaikwad (71 off 77 balls) to set the foundation for victory, which, on paper, might have looked a bit more stretched than it actually was.

Victory was achieved in 48.4 overs as Suryakumar Yadav (50 off 49 balls) and skipper KL Rahul (58 not out off 63 balls) also played their part with only Shreyas Iyer (3) and Ishan Kishan (18) missing out on a batting party.

Surya would especially be happy with his effort as he came in when India still needed 92 runs to win. It could have been a bit tricky but along with his skipper, the Mumbai batter showed calmness and also earned confidence with a much-needed half-century.

(With PTI inputs)