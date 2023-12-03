India vs Australia Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Australia from M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) Pushed through quicker, short and around leg, Jitesh Sharma moves back for the pull but fails to connect and gets hit on the thigh pads.
9.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nice shot! Tanveer Sangha lands this short and outside off, Jitesh Sharma stays back in his crease and cuts it hard through point as Nathan Ellis in the deep runs to his right and puts in a dive in, gets a hand as well but the ball still goes over the fence for a boundary.
9.4 overs (0 Run) Slower through the air, on middle, turns away, Jitesh Sharma prods forward and blocks it out to the off side.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Flighted, full and on middle, Shreyas Iyer eases it towards long on for a run.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Floated, full and down the leg side, Jitesh Sharma clips it through square leg for a single and gets off the mark.
Drinks break! Well, no one was expecting that to happen in Bengaluru but the wicket seems very tacky and Australia have bowled really well so far. For the first time in this series, the Indian batting order seems under immense pressure and they have got out playing a few rash shots as well. Shreyas Iyer is still out there and do have a couple of hitters left but the next partnership is crucial for both sides. Can Australia round off the first innings early? Let's find out. Also, Jitesh Sharma comes out to bat now.
9.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! IN THE AIR AND GONE! A big, big wicket for Australia! Tanveer Sangha gets the man in form, Rinku Singh for cheap here and the Aussies are right on top here. Sangha tosses this one up, full and around off, Rinku Singh skips down the track and tries to go for the big heave across the line, but he has to reach for it a bit because of the drift and ends up shanking it off the inside half of the bat towards long on where Tim David runs forward and dives in to takes a brilliant catch. India four down and in a spot of bother!
8.6 overs (1 Run) Short of a length and outside off, Rinku Singh bunts it wide of point for one.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Pulls his length back now, on middle, Rinku Singh keeps it out to the left of the bowler.
8.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely shot! Aaron Hardie pitches this one up, on middle, angling in again, Rinku Singh stays there and shows the full face of the bat to controls his chip shot over the bowler's head for a boundary.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Goes fuller this time, on off, angling in, Rinku Singh drives it firmly but finds extra covers.
8.2 overs (0 Run) On a length and around off, Rinku Singh pushes it towards covers.
8.1 overs (1 Run) This is on a hard length and on middle, angling in, Shreyas Iyer tucks it to the leg side for a single. 50 up for India!
7.6 overs (1 Run) Drags his length back and on off, Shreyas Iyer slaps it towards deep mid-wicket for one. Sangha gets away with one there as this was there to be put away.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Oh..turn! This is slower through the air, on middle, grips and turns away with bounce, Shreyas Iyer looks to work it away but closes the face of the bat early and gets a leading edge towards point.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Short again from Sangha, outside off, Shreyas Iyer goes on the back foot and cuts it straight to point.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter, short and on middle, turns away, Shreyas Iyer moves back and stabs it to the right of the bowler.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, full and on off, Rinku Singh drills it towards long off for a single and gets off the mark.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Tanveer Sangha starts with a shortish delivery, on middle, Shreyas Iyer stays back and nudges it through mid-wicket for a single.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Ben Dwarshuis welcomes Rinku Singh with a sharp and quick bouncer, on middle, Rinku Singh ducks under it well.
Rinku Singh walks out to bat next.
6.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! A fantastic catch at point! Two Bens do the trick for Australia! Ben Dwarshuis bangs this one short of a length and outside off, Suryakumar Yadav's eyes light up seeing the width on offer and he goes for the cut and connects hard with it as well. However, it flies in the air straight towards point where Ben McDermott gets down quickly and takes sharp low catch to get rid of the Indian skipper. India three down now!
6.4 overs (1 Run) This is on a hard length and around off, Shreyas Iyer bunts it wide of cover-point and sets off for the run, Sky is ball watching and initially says no but a bit of a fumble by the fielder makes him change his mind and the batters complete the run safely in the end.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on middle, shaping in, Shreyas Iyer stays back and pats it to the off side.
It has started drizzling now and it is getting steadier by the minute. Hopefully, it doesn't come down too heavy.
6.2 overs (1 Run) This is pitched up and on middle, Suryakumar Yadav looks to drive it away but gets an inside edge that flies towards deep square leg for just one.
6.1 overs (2 Runs) In the air...safe! This is full and around middle, Suryakumar Yadav makes room and tries to go over mid on but ends up chipping it as the ball alls safely and slows down in the outfield. Two more runs added to the total.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Another slower delivery from Ellis, back of a length and outside off, Shreyas Iyer is way early through his pull shot and misses it completely. India 42 for 2 after the end of the Powerplay!
5.5 overs (2 Runs) This is pitched up and on middle, Shreyas Iyer backs away and tries to slog it away but the ball sticks to the surface and he hits it with the toe-end of the bat over the bowler's head as the fielder from mid on chases it and gathers it up. Two runs taken.
5.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good shot! Nathan Ellis bangs this short of a length and on middle, sits up nicely for the batter, Shreyas Iyer hops up a bit and pulls it nicely through mid-wicket for a boundary.
5.4 overs (1 Run) Goes for the slower one now but serves this full and down the leg side, Shreyas Iyer misses his flick. Wided.
5.3 overs (0 Run) This is on a good length and on off again, Shreyas Iyer initially winds up for the big hit but ends up blocking it to the left of the bowler.
5.2 overs (1 Run) On a length and on off, Suryakumar Yadav opens the face of the bat and guides it towards third man for a single.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller in length and around middle, Suryakumar Yadav steps across and gently knocks it towards mid on.
