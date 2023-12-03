India vs Australia Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
2.6 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Gives the charge now! Hardie sees Yashasvi Jaiswal coming down the track and shortens the length, Jaiswal swings wildly across the line but only connects with thin air.
2.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Yashasvi Jaiswal connects this time and sends the ball into orbit. Banged in again, this time over the stumps, Jaiswal stays back and muscles it away over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
2.3 overs (0 Run) An agricultural heave and Yashasvi Jaiswal is getting a bit frustrated here. Banged in on a hard length and outside off, Jaiswal looks to clobber it over deep mid-wicket but is well beaten.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Hard length again around off and angling across, Yashasvi Jaiswal cuts it late but straight to short third.
2.1 overs (1 Run) Floated up on a hard length around middle, nipping away, Ruturaj Gaikwad plays it with soft hands in front of covers and scampers across for the run.
1.6 overs (1 Run) Just a single to end and this has been a tidy start with the ball for Australia thus far. Back of a length around off, eased off the back foot behind point for a single.
1.5 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! Hits the deck hard and angles it at the body, Yashasvi Jaiswal looks to swivel and pull but the ball goes off the thigh pad behind square leg and they get a leg bye.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Immaculate length again, on middle and angled in, Yashasvi Jaiswal watchfully keeps it out to mid on.
1.3 overs (2 Runs) Uppish but safe! Slightly fuller again and around off, Yashasvi Jaiswal looks to take it on but ends up scooping it over covers and picks up a couple of runs.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Pitches this one up and around the off stump, Yashasvi Jaiswal jams the drive toward mid off.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Starts off with a Jaffa! Nagging length, bowled close to the off stump and angled in, Yashasvi Jaiswal is cut in half but thankfully for him, the ball bounces a shade extra and goes over the off stump.
Jason Behrendorff to bowl from the opposite end.
0.6 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Gets nicely forward this time and gets off the mark with a boundary. Pitched up around off, shaping away, Ruturaj Gaikwad gets on the front foot and pushes it away through the cover region for four runs.
0.5 over (0 Run) Beautifully bowled! Perfect length in the channel and shaping away sharply, Ruturaj Gaikwad doesn't move his feet and looks to drive away from the body but is beaten past the outside edge.
0.4 over (0 Run) Keeps it on a good length and tries to angle this one into the legs, Ruturaj Gaikwad gets forward well and tucks it to mid-wicket. Three dots on the trot now!
0.3 over (0 Run) Hard length right around the top of off stump, Ruturaj Gaikwad stays in his crease and pushes it back to the bowler.
0.2 over (0 Run) Just a hint of shape as this is bowled on a good length around off, nipping away. Ruturaj Gaikwad gets on the front foot and punches it straight to the man at cover.
0.1 over (1 Run) Drop and run! Yashasvi Jaiswal and India are underway right away! Starts off on a fuller length around off and gets it to shape back into the left-hander. Jaiswal bunts it out on the off side for a quick run.
We are all set for the game to begin! The umpires are out in the middle and so are the players of Australia. It will be the usual pairing of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Yashasvi Jaiswal to open the innings for India. Aaron Hardie to take the new ball for Australia. Let's play...
The Indian skipper, Suryakumar Yadav says that he would have loved to bowl first but chuckles that as long as they lose the toss and win the match, he is happy to bat first. Adds that they now have another opportunity to play an international game in front of a stellar crowd, so, the team should go out and express themselves. Adds that they have delivered with the bat and they just need to have belief in themselves. Informs that Arshdeep Singh comes in for Deepak Chahar who has flown home for a medical emergency.
Matthew Wade, the captain of Australia says that they will bowl first. Adds that the wicket looks a bit tacky and with some rain around is the reason they are going to chase. Tells that they are excited to get another chance here and with the World Cup guys going home, it is a great opportunity for the youngsters to make a mark. Mentions this gives the selectors to have a look at some players and exciting times are ahead. Informs they have made one change as Nathan Ellis comes in for Chris Green.
Australia (Playing XI) - Travis Head, Josh Philippe, Ben McDermott, Aaron Hardie, Tim David, Matthew Short, Matthew Wade (C/WK), Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis (In for Chris Green), Jason Behrendorff, Tanveer Sangha.
India (Playing XI) - Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shreyas Iyer, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh (In for Deepak Chahar), Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.
TOSS - Australia have won the toss and they will BOWL first.
Jitesh Sharma is down for a chat. He says that the message from the coach was very clear and it was his first game but once he saw the off-spinner, he just thought to go all out. Adds that it is all about your belief and if your process is correct, you can showcase your talent here and the key is to focus on the ball and not who is bowling. Mentions that the credit for his success goes to one of his coaches who got him into the middle order and he worked on that decision.
Australia on the other hand have been fairly patchy but that has been mostly due to players coming in and going away for just a game or two. The young guns along with a few experienced personnel have something to prove and they will look to go home with a big win here. Will the Aussies be able to do so? Or will India overpower them again? We shall find out. Toss and team news in a bit.
India have a good mixture of players from the Indian T20 League and most of them already have decent international experience under their belt. Their top order has fired throughout the series and the bowling also came together in the previous game. Suryakumar Yadav and co will look to finish the series with yet another win and we can expect a few changes in the playing XI as well as they have a pretty stacked bench as well.
Hello and welcome one and all to our coverage of the fifth and final T20I between India and Australia from Bengaluru. The hosts have sealed the series 3-1 but with just 6 or so months left for the 2024 T20 World Cup, youngsters from both sides will look to put on an impressive show. There is a bit of an inclement weather forecasted and given the overcast conditions, we might see a pause or two in play.
... MATCH DAY ...
