India vs Australia: India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Australia from Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (4 Runs) Four!
9.5 overs (0 Run) No run.
9.4 overs (0 Run) No run.
9.3 overs (2 Runs) A tough chance goes down and that will be FIFTY for Rohit Sharma! Green bends his back and goes short, at the batter, Rohit Sharma gets hurried on the pull and gets a top edge that flies behind the wicket. Mitchell Starc at third man runs to his left and puts in a dive. Does not manage to hang on as the ball goes through his hands. Rohit runs two to complete what has been an entertaining fifty.
9.2 overs (0 Run) In the slot, outside off, Rohit Sharma goes deep in his crease but swings a bit too hard. Mistimes his shot towards mid off for a dot.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Good-length delivery, on off, Rohit Sharma extends his arms and caresses it to extra cover.
8.6 overs (0 Run) Good stop! Lands it on a hard length, around off, Washington Sundar gets on his toes and punches it wide of extra cover. The substitute fielder, Aaron Hardie dives to his right and keeps it to a dot.
8.5 overs (0 Run) This is bowled on a good length, on middle, Washington Sundar tucks it from the crease to mid-wicket.
8.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Washington Sundar gets into the six-hitting act now! Pat Cummins delivers a bumper, at the batter, Washington Sundar keeps his eyes on the ball all the way through and hooks it over fine leg for his first maximum.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Rolls his fingers over the ball and bowls it on a good length, outside off, Rohit Sharma waits for the ball to arrive and runs it down to third man for a single.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Drags his length back slightly and hurls it on off, Rohit Sharma stands tall and works it to backward point.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Bowls it on the off stump line, full in length, Rohit Sharma presents a straight bat and drives it back to Cummins.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Slanting in, on a good length, on middle and leg, Washington Sundar nudges it to mid-wicket.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Just short! Short and wide outside off, Washington Sundar flat bats it from the crease. Hits it on the bounce towards mid on.
7.4 overs (0 Run) At 135.5 kph, on a length, angling in on middle, Washington Sundar shapes to help it away but toe-ends it down the wicket.
7.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! A bit too straight by Green as he sprays a good-length delivery, down leg, Washington Sundar gets inside the line and lets the ball go for a wide.
7.3 overs (0 Run) This is bowled short, on off, Washington Sundar hops and dabs it to backward point.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Angling into the pads, on a good length, Rohit Sharma clips it through square leg for a single.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Green starts on a short of a length, outside off, Washington Sundar hangs back and ramps it towards third man for a single.
6.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Short again and punished again! Cummins takes pace off but bowls it halfway down, on off, Rohit Sharma reads the change of pace and hammers it over deep square leg for six more runs. 5th maximum of the innings for the Indian skipper.
6.5 overs (0 Run) On a good length, on middle, Rohit Sharma rises and nurdles it towards mid-wicket.
6.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Rohit Sharma takes on his counterpart now! Cummins drops it short, on off, Rohit Sharma gets into a good position and pulls it off the front foot. Dispatches it over deep square leg for a biggie.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! On a good length, outside off, Rohit Sharma steps out of the crease to go down the ground but does not connect.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Angling down leg, on a length, Washington Sundar helps it off his pads to fine leg for a single.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Starts off on a good length, on off, Washington Sundar dead bats it back to the bowler.
5.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Rohit Sharma has come out firing in Rajkot! Hazlewood bowls it fraction short, on off, Rohit Sharma is too good a player to miss out on such deliveries. Gets underneath the delivery and pulls it towards mid-wicket. Gets more elevation than distance but enough to pick a maximum.
5.5 overs (1 Run) Good running! On the off stump line, on a length, Washington Sundar pushes with a straight bat to mid off and calls Rohit Sharma for a quick single.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Bowls a tight line and length, on off, Washington Sundar taps it from close to his body towards point.
5.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A pressure-releasing shot for Sundar! Hazlewood bowls it short and outside off, Washington Sundar gets the width he needs and pulls it over mid-wicket for a boundary.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller in length, on off, Washington Sundar dabs it from the crease towards point.
5.1 overs (0 Run) This is bowled on a shortish length, on off, Washington Sundar tries to get on top of the bounce to punch it through the off side but misses.
