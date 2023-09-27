India vs Australia Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Australia from Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) A bit short around off. Mitchell Marsh punches it to the fielder at cover to end the over.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Fullish again outside off. Steven Smith knocks it down to long off for another single.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Pitched up on middle. Mitchell Marsh drives it wide of mid on for a single.
9.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Excellent placement! Ravichandran Ashwin floats this one up outside off. Mitchell Marsh drives it through the gap at cover all the way to the fence for a boundary. A good shot.
9.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up again angling on leg. Mitchell Marsh defends again.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Full and on middle. Mitchell Marsh blocks it out watchfully.
8.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A good way to end the over! Prasidh Krishna bowls it a bit fuller and outside off. Steven Smith plays a beautiful cover drive with perfect timing and places it in the gap through cover. The ball runs away to the fence for four runs to end the over.
8.5 overs (0 Run) On the hard length again on middle. Steven Smith blocks it out safely to the off side.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Short and outside off. Steven Smith punches it on the bounce to the fielder at point.
8.3 overs (0 Run) On the hard length outside off. Steven Smith shoulders arms this one for the keeper to collect.
8.2 overs (2 Runs) On length and on middle. Steven Smith flicks it to deep mid-wicket for a couple of runs to get off the mark.
Steven Smith walks in at number 3.
8.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Prasidh Krishna draws first blood! What a comeback from him after getting hit all around the ground in his first over. He bowls it a little short and over middle. David Warner gets on a knee and tries to scoop it over fine leg but loses his balance and ends up miscuing the ball off his gloves towards KL Rahul behind the stumps. He takes a clean catch and Prasidh Krishna has given the Indians a reason to celebrate with his breakthrough and a very important one.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Short again this time over off. David Warner guides it to point for a single to end the over.
7.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! UP UP AND AWAY! FIFTY FOR David Warner! Mohammed Siraj with another short ball over leg. David Warner swivels and pulls it away over deep square leg all the way beyond the fence for a flat six to reach another half century.
7.4 overs (2 Runs) A full toss on the pads. David Warner flicks it away to deep square leg for a couple of runs.
7.3 overs (0 Run) On length again and on middle. David Warner flicks it away to the fielder at mid-wicket.
7.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good placement! Mohammed Siraj bowls it on length and just outside off. David Warner cuts it with impeccable timing all the way into the gap at deep point. The ball runs away to the fence for four runs.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Close one! Mohammed Siraj bowls this short and over middle. David Warner tried to play the upper cut but just about missed the shot as the keeper collected it. The appeal is turned down by the umpire.
6.6 overs (1 Run) On length and on off. David Warner guides it to point for a single. A very expensive over from Prasidh Krishna and some good batting from David Warner.
6.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! UP UP AND AWAY! David Warner is hitting Prasidh Krishna all around the ground! He bowls this short and around off. David Warner pulls it away all the way over deep square leg. The ball sails into the stands for a biggie.
6.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A misfield in the deep! Prasidh Krishna bowls it on length and on off. David Warner lofts it towards third man. The fielder in the deep tries to make a good stop but fails to stop it from meeting the fence. Another boundary.
6.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR AGAIN! Prasidh Krishna bowls this short and on off. David Warner cuts it square of the wicket wide of deep point and all the way for another boundary. Prasidh Krishna is getting hit here and David Warner is continuing his form.
6.2 overs (0 Run) On length and outside off. David Warner swings but misses on the shot.
6.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cracking shot! Prasidh Krishna is welcomed with a boundary. He bowls it on length and over middle. David Warner pulls it over mid-wicket and in the gap. The fielder cannot chase the ball down and the ball goes for a boundary.
First change as Prasidh Krishna comes into the attack now.
5.6 overs (1 Run) On the hard length over middle. David Warner punches it wide of cover for a single.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Another bouncer over leg. David Warner tries to pull it away but misses on the shot. The appeal is turned down by the umpire.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Another short ball over middle. David Warner misses his shot as the ball rolls away to the keeper after hitting his gloves.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Banged in short over off. David Warner ducks under it safely as the keeper collects the ball.
5.2 overs (1 Run) Another full ball on the off pole. Mitchell Marsh drives it to mid on for a single.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Full and on the off pole. Mitchell Marsh defends it safely respecting a good ball.
