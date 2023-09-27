India vs Australia Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Australia from Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Glenn Maxwell is the Player of the Match for his brilliant bowling performance. He says that the South Africa tour was a setback. Mentions that he is in a decent place and is fresh ahead of the World Cup. Adds that he is excited to hit the ground running. Shares that if Mitchell Marsh had been there, they would have chopped and changed with the ball. States that they are trying to be as flexible as they can which is one of their strengths.
Australian skipper Pat Cummins says that he is happy to have bowled under the lights. He says that Glenn Maxwell bowled impressively taking 4 wickets. He mentions that Marsh and Warner look good at the top of the innings. On the injuries, he says that Ashton Agar is struggling with calf and Travis Head is out for a couple of weeks. He also says that everyone contributed in the win today
Time for presentation ceremony...
Marnus Labuschagne is in for a chat. He says that it was a game where the first overs were a good time to bat and that it was a good experience. He adds that even though they lost the series it was nice to have the big guys back and see the team gel.
Earlier in the game, after Pat Cummins called it right and opted to bat first, Australia were off to a rollicking start, to say the least. Mitchell Marsh led the way initially and found good support from David Warner who too began to flex his muscles as the innings progressed. A 78-run opening stand between these two batters helped Australia lay a solid foundation. The departure of Warner did not deter Marsh who continued his onslaught and was accompanied by Steven Smith who was at his usual best. Thanks to Marsh's 96 and Smith's 74, Australia found themselves in a position of strength where 400 was a possible total. After Smith's dismissal, the visitors were not able to continue the momentum and kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Marnus was unperturbed by what was happening at the other end and ensured Australia had enough on the board before being dismissed in the penultimate over. For India, Jasprit Bumrah was taken to the cleaners in the first overs but fought back to finish with 3 wickets.
In pursuit of what was a daunting total, India needed to get off the blocks quickly to stay ahead in the game. Rohit Sharma was as effortless as ever and provided his side with a dream start in the run chase. His new opening partner Washington Sundar wasn't as fluent but hung in there to offer good support to his skipper. Rohit then began to take the innings forward with Virat Kohli and the experienced duo ensured that the Indian innings did not lose steam. However, as the ball got softer, shot-making became tough nor were they able to rotate the strike. Rohit was dismissed on 81 while Kohli succumbed to the scoreboard pressure and departed shortly after reaching his fifty. It all went downhill for India post that as KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, and Suryakumar Yadav perished in their quest to up the ante. With the required run rate climbing with each ball and not much batting depth, it eventually proved to be a bridge too far for India.
Despite falling 20-25 runs short of where they would have wanted to be, Australia had a massive total on the board. As has been the case in the first two ODIs, the pacers lacked the cutting edge with the new ball and were guilty of bowling too short which allowed Rohit Sharma in particular to get going. As he has so often done, Glenn Maxwell delivered the goods for Australia by breaking the opening stand. He bowled with exceptional control in the middle phase and helped Australia tighten the screws. Maxwell piled more misery on India with the wickets of Rohit and Kohli and never allowed India to come back into the game. The rest of the bowlers chipped in as well with the pacers taking pace off constantly to keep the batters guessing. Glenn Maxwell registered his career-best figures of 4 for 40 and turned the game in Australia's way.
A comprehensive victory for Australia in the third and final ODI! They have emerged victorious in Rajkot with a convincing margin of 66 runs. By doing so, they have avoided the whitewash and this win will put them in good stead ahead of the ODI World Cup. Thanks to the dominant performances in the first two games, it is India who have clinched the series with a 2-1 scoreline.
49.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Australia has finished things off as they bowled out India and won the match by 66 runs. Cameron Green gets his first wicket as well as he bowls it fuller and on the off pole Mohammed Siraj lofts it towards long off. The distance on the shot is not enough as Pat Cummins takes an amazing catch running backward.
49.3 overs (0 Run) On length and outside off. Mohammed Siraj swings but is beaten as he misreads the line.
49.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller and outside off. Mohammed Siraj mishits the shot and sends the ball to the fielder at point.
49.1 overs (0 Run) On length and angling in on the pads. Mohammed Siraj miscues the shot to short third man.
48.6 overs (0 Run) Pitched up on middle. Prasidh Krishna defends solidly off his front foot.
48.5 overs (0 Run) Floated up again on the off pole. Prasidh Krishna blocks this one out too.
48.4 overs (0 Run) Tossed up and on off. Prasidh Krishna drives it back to the bowler.
Prasidh Krishna is the last man in.
48.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! Tanveer Sangha gets his man. He bowls it fuller and on the leg stump. Ravindra Jadeja walks across looking to scoop it but the ball hits his pads. There is no connection between the bat and the ball. The big screen shows that the wickets hitting is the umpire's call. The decision stands and Ravindra Jadeja has to depart.
48.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BIGGIE! Tanveer Sangha floats this up and on off. Ravindra Jadeja lofts it over the bowler's head all the way beyond the long off fence for a maximum. He hits a six after 14 months in ODI's
48.1 overs (0 Run) Full and on leg. Ravindra Jadeja drives it to long off.
47.6 overs (0 Run) Full and straight on middle and leg. Mohammed Siraj digs it out safely.
47.5 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off. Mohammed Siraj edges it to third man.
47.4 overs (1 Run) On the hard length and outside off. The ball rolls away to fine leg after deflecting off the inside edge of Ravindra Jadeja. The batters take a single.
47.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! What a shot! Cameron Green bowls a full ball on the off stump. Ravindra Jadeja shuffles across and scoops it over the infield towards the fine leg fence. The ball meets the fence for a much needed boundary.
47.2 overs (2 Runs) Short and outside off. Ravindra Jadeja lofts it towards deep mid-wicket for a couple of runs.
47.1 overs (0 Run) On length and angling in on leg. Ravindra Jadeja drives it to mid on where the fielder collects it.
46.6 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on off. Mohammed Siraj blocks it solidly off his front foot.
46.5 overs (1 Run) Beauty! Tanveer Sangha floats this one up turning in onto off. Ravindra Jadeja gets an inside edge making the ball roll away to the leg side. The batters take a single.
46.4 overs (0 Run) Shortish and outside off. Ravindra Jadeja slaps it to cover.
46.3 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on off. Ravindra Jadeja drives it to mid on.
46.2 overs (0 Run) Fullish and outside off. Ravindra Jadeja slaps it to the fielder at cover.
46.1 overs (0 Run) Full and on off. Ravindra Jadeja drives it to the fielder at mid on.
45.6 overs (1 Run) On length and around off. Ravindra Jadeja cuts it to deep point for a single to end the over.
45.5 overs (0 Run) Another very full ball on off. Ravindra Jadeja digs it out safely.
45.4 overs (1 Run) Full and on off. Mohammed Siraj guides it to deep point for a single to get off the mark.
Mohammed Siraj comes in now.
45.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Pat Cummins gets his breakthrough! He bowls it on the hard length and takes the pace off. Jasprit Bumrah flicks it out towards deep square leg. Marnus Labuschagne takes another good catch to dismiss Jasprit Bumrah. India are 8-wickets down.
45.2 overs (1 Run) On length and on off. Ravindra Jadeja pulls it to fine leg for a single to get to the other end.
45.1 overs (0 Run) Very full on middle. Ravindra Jadeja digs it out back to the bowler.
Match Reports
- India vs Australia: India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Australia: India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Australia: India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Australia: India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Australia Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Australia: India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Australia Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Australia Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Australia: India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Follow the India vs Australia, 2023 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 49.4 overs, India, chasing a target of 353, are 286. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of India vs Australia, 2023 today match between India and Australia. Everything related to India and Australia match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs Australia live score. Do check for India vs Australia scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.